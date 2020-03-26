Unemployment soars | Fox News

** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

On the list: Unemployment soars – Abortion providers pursue Texas emergency ban – I’ll tell you what: when the doves cry – Team Trump tries to put the super PAC into action – Father Unicorn

UNEMPLOYED SKYROCKETS

Bloomberg: “The scale of the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic was revealed on Thursday when the US government reported an unprecedented increase in the number of people seeking unemployment benefits. A total of 3.28 million people filed for unemployment insurance during the week ended March 21, overshadowing previous peaks in the Department of Labor reports published since 1967. Two weeks earlier, before the closings only sweep across large swaths of the country, the number stood at 211,000, close to a half-century low. “This shows the severity of the recession and its speed,” said Michelle Meyer, responsible for the US economy at Bank of America Corp. “This is a testament to the unusual nature of this recession – it is a brutal plunge into the recession compared to previous downturns, where the shock has time to multiply. We could have very high numbers for the next few weeks. »»

Pelosi sets goals for next rescue plan – Call: “Speaker Nancy Pelosi Democratic demands were presented on Thursday for the next phase of the legislative response to the coronaviruses – a day before the House ruled on an estimated $ 2.2 trillion deal, which is the largest economic assistance program of the history of the United States. Pelosi said she spoke with the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin Thursday morning and presented his wish list for follow-up legislation: “A better definition of who can benefit from family and medical leave”; Health worker and pension protections, said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell this could be done in the next phase; SNAP benefits increased by 15%; More funds for state and local governments; Free coronavirus screening, doctor visits and follow-up treatment; Fair funding for residents of Washington, DC “It makes no sense,” she said of the Senate’s decision to treat DC as a territory rather than a state, which deprives the district of at least $ 750 million more in emergency funding. “

Federal government to acquire stakes in airlines – WSJ: “Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said the US government would take stakes in air carriers in exchange for billions of dollars in direct business subsidies as part of a $ 2 trillion economic rescue package, people familiar with the matter said. He detailed his plans during last-minute negotiations when aid to airlines emerged as a major sticking point. Republicans had rejected granting cash subsidies to airlines, and an earlier version of the law would have given $ 50 billion in loans and loan guarantees to passenger airlines and $ 8 billion to freight airlines , but no direct help. “

How lobbyists have loaded legislation with special provisions – NYT: “Many of these special interest provisions would be impossible to identify for an occasional reader of the legislation. For example, on page 15 of the bill, there is a section called “Commercial concerns with more than one physical location”. This change in federal law will apply to businesses that match a North American industry classification system code starting with 72 ‘- a reference that turns out to be hotels and restaurants. The provision says that if a business has multiple hotels, even if the entire hotel or restaurant chain has more than 500 employees – the limit for being considered a small business – it will still be able to reap the benefits of small businesses. . offered in the rescue package. “

Senators return home until April 20 – CNBC: “The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said that the chamber would suspend its work for almost a month after adopting a huge $ 2,000 billion coronavirus rescue program on Wednesday. But as the epidemic affects the health and financial well-being of the United States, the unprecedented crisis could force Congress to act again sooner than the Senate’s scheduled April 20 return date. McConnell acknowledged reality on Wednesday evening, promising that the room would remain agile. ‘as the pandemic spreads. “If circumstances require that the Senate return for a vote before April 20, we will give at least 24 hours notice,” he said. “

Job vacancies and inexperience hamper federal response – NYT: “Of the 75 management posts in the Department of Homeland Security, 20 are either vacant or occupied by acting civil servants, including Chad F. Wolf, the acting secretary who recently was unable to tell a Senate committee how many respirators and protective masks were available in the United States. The National Park Service, which like many federal agencies is full of vacancies, this week tried to fill the position of director of the National Capital Region after hordes of visitors gathered to see the cherry blossoms up close from the National Mall, creating a potential danger to public health as the coronavirus continues to spread. At the Department of Veterans Affairs, workers struggle to order medical supplies from Amazon after its leaders, lacking experience in disaster response, failed to prepare for the assault on patients in its medical centers. “

ABORTION PROVIDERS CONTINUE TEXAS EMERGENCY PROHIBITION

Fox News: “Planned Parenthood Federation of America, along with other pro-choice groups, filed a lawsuit against Texas Gov on Wednesday. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and several other state officials on a temporary ban on elective abortion during the coronavirus pandemic. The ban was issued as part of an Abbott executive order to conserve medical equipment and the capacity of the health care system after warnings from health care professionals that coronavirus patients could overwhelm hospital capacity and depleting supplies, such as personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses. Pro-choice activists say the ban was pronounced in bad faith and limits access to an “essential” procedure. “

Pastor touts mass gatherings in Louisiana, a hotbed of viruses – United States today: “A Louisiana pastor continues to defy state orders banning gatherings of more than 50 people by hosting religious services, the latest of which said it had more than 1,000 participants. The rev. Tony Spell, who claims that devotees of Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central City, about 24 km northeast of Baton Rouge, have been cured of cancer and HIV, said the coronavirus is “politically motivated”. Spell says that about 1,000 worshipers, who church comes from five different parishes in Louisiana, attended his church every Sunday despite state recommendations against mass gatherings. On Tuesday, he added, additional services attract a few hundred worshipers. “

THE BOOK OF RULES: CONSTITUTIONAL SHORT LIST

“The main objectives to which the union must respond are these: the common defense of the members; the preservation of public peace both against internal convulsions and external attacks; the regulation of trade with other nations and between states; monitoring our relations, political and commercial, with foreign countries. “- Alexander Hamilton, Federalist # 23

TIME DEATH: MAMMOUTH, MAN

History: “On March 26, 1804, the president Thomas Jefferson attends a public party in the Senate and leads a diverse crowd to consume a huge loaf of bread nicknamed the mammoth loaf. … The use by the first Americans of the descriptive term mammoth was born from the discovery of a giant woolly mammoth skeleton in New York in 1801. Jefferson, fascinated by natural sciences, was member of the American Philosophical Society and helped the organization to raise funds to complete the archaeological project. Jefferson’s federalist opponents ridiculed the president’s science projects as frivolous. In an attempt to embarrass the president, they dubbed the gigantic dairy product mammoth cheese. To the surprise and disappointment of the federalists, the general population adopted the term with nationalist zeal. Almost immediately, butcheries and markets announced products of gigantic size … The unveiling of mammoth bread took place at a party sponsored by the Senate on March 26 to rally support for a naval war against the Barbary states.

DASHBOARD

ESTIMATED DELEGATES FOR DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Biden: 1,215

Sanders: 910

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 45.4 percent

Average disapproval: 49.6 percent

Net score: -4.2 percent

Change in the past week: ↑ 3.8 points

[[[[The average includes: Gallup: 49% agree – 45% disagree; Monmouth University: 48% approve – 48% disagree; NPR / PBS News / Marist: 43% agree – 50% disagree; NBC News / WSJ: 46% agree – 51% disagree; Quinnipiac University: 41% approve – 54% disagree.]

THE DEMS CANNOT RESOLVE THE RACE UNTIL JUNE

NYT: “June 2 was an afterthought on the Democratic primary calendar. Since Joseph R. Biden Jr. seized the forerunner’s coat, voters in New Jersey and a few other states scheduled to vote on that day assumed that the Democratic horse race would be over before their primaries turned around. But with many states pushing the vote until June 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the date suddenly took hold. It now provides a huge number of delegates, just behind Super Tuesday in early March, Indiana, Pennsylvania and others moving to hold their primaries on the first Tuesday in June. Although Mr. Biden has built an almost insurmountable lead, June 2 – which is 10 long weeks away – will be his first chance at winning the presidential nomination. Only then would the former vice-president have final reason to press for the senator’s withdrawal Bernie Sanders from Vermont… ”

Biden says there are no more debates – Politico: “Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested on Wednesday that there should be no more televised debates for the rest of the 2020 Democratic primary, signaling a reluctance to argue again on stage with the Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders, next month. At a virtual press conference on the coronavirus pandemic from his home in Delaware, Biden was asked Tuesday about the Sanders campaign statement to the New York Times that the senator would appear in an April debate if the Committee National Democrat was organizing the event. . Pressed to know if he would participate too, Biden said: “I am only focusing on the current crisis. I no longer thought of other debates. I think we have had enough debate. I think we should continue. »»

Wanted: a running mate who replaces – NY Magazine: “Keeping in mind his own experience and his age, the former veep, 77 years old, always insisted with his friends that his running mate be ready to be president. But people close to him say that it has recently become increasingly explicit that he could choose his own replacement, and that the competence of the candidates should now be at the center of his reflections. “It was clear that he wanted to choose someone who could be president if something happened to him,” said a senior Democrat in close contact with the Biden team. This is a point he made in recent calls with political allies, and even with his former boss. “

Dems is requesting a postal order for November – Call: “For example, the President of the House Administration Zoe Lofgren California said the Democrats must get a federal mandate requiring the states to provide postal voting or other remote options in the presidential election, with funding for state implementation. The Democrats got $ 400 million in electoral assistance from the phase three bill, but a federal postal vote would cost about $ 4 billion to implement, according to a senior Democrat official. “

TEAM TRUMP TRYING TO PUT SUPER PAC INTO ACTION

Politico: “In interviews, more than half a dozen White House collaborators, campaign leaders, and other Trump allies said they felt abandoned by America First Action, openly wondering why he was leaving[[[[President Trump]exposed on the air at the most vulnerable time of his presidency. “There is a major vacuum on the political front right now, the White House focusing on the coronavirus response and the campaign, rightly echoing the White House,” said Chris LaCivita, who as chief strategist of the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth orchestrated the 2004 John Kerry go down. “With attacks coming from everywhere, the simple question is: where the hell is the president’s air cover?” The campaign is legally prohibited from communicating directly with the super PAC. Trump’s re-election effort himself is not currently attacking Biden on the air during the pandemic because he wants to focus on echoing the president’s message. “

GOPs with 2024 hopes seek to distance themselves from Trump – WashEx: “Prominent Republicans considering a White House candidacy for 2024 have positioned themselves at the epicenter of efforts to alleviate the coronavirus pandemic, with some leaving President Trump with a prolonged and more aggressive economic shutdown.” As Trump floats to reopen a quarantined national economy by Easter, two Republican senators with presidential aspirations, Tom cotton from Arkansas and Rick scott from Florida, support tightening current restrictions and keeping them for at least 30 days. Scott’s eight-point plan would suspend domestic airline travel and impose a moratorium on people’s monthly financial obligations. Cotton recommends national rules of refuge on the spot and urges the administration to take into account the recommendations of Anthony Fauci and other experts. “

PLAY BY GAME

How the intelligence community predicted the coronavirus – Sending

G-7 scuttled statement on so-called coronavirus crisis – WaPo

Ohio lawmakers approve all-mail primary for April 28 – Cleveland Plain dealership

AUDIBLE: UHHHHH …

“But [other than ObamaCare] you cannot think of something so important from the Great Society, Lyndon Johnson… “- Leader of minorities in the Senate Chuck Schumer talk to Politico about the importance of the coronavirus rescue plan he helped negotiate.

BLEACHED

“I know that the House and the Senate write their own rules on how to proceed by passing bills. But, as an employer, can voters impose rules to govern the two bodies? For example, I think most voters would support a rule that would link the two bodies so that each bill is passed based on the main problem addressed by the bill. This would ensure that we avoid important pieces of legislation being loaded with “wish list” items, like what happens with the coronavirus measure. “- Lou Banas, Brea, California.

[[[[Ed. Note: There is such a way, Mr. Banas! Unfortunately for your ambitions, this way is to elect members who wish to change the rules of their respective bodies to bind them. But even if you did that, you might find that, as with term limits and changes to the budget balance, they would lose their zeal for reform once in power. Then there is the other question on the decision of what is or is not relevant. What you consider irrelevant, someone else may consider crucial, and vice versa. The Senate could empower its parliamentarian to make such decisions more often, but then the parliamentarian would, in fact, become a super senator with the power to veto any change in the law. So who should decide what is relevant? The obvious answer would be that the members themselves should vote, which brings us back… to where we started.]

“Read with interest your comment that the president has already made” the bump “attributed to his role in the crisis. In these days of” roller coasters all “, perhaps you should wait for a longer view.” – Dr. Donald brizzolara, Wilmington, Del.

[[[[Ed. Note: In fact, Doctor, the President has gone back to the last Gallup numbers we shared yesterday. You are absolutely right that we will not know the long-term political consequences of the current crisis for months. This is because we do not know how bad the crisis will be or how long it will last. We also do not know how the different political actors will respond to the challenges. We have a lot of unknown “known unknowns”, to say the least, “unknown unknowns”. But we like to check how things are progressing, which sometimes means pulling the dipstick on the oil pan. What is important to remember is not to make linear projections according to current circumstances. The choices we all make, like Ebenezer Scrooge put, “mop up the writing on this stone.”]

UNICORN FATHER

UPI: “The mass broadcast live on Facebook by an Italian priest went viral after the religious leader accidentally left the AR filters of the platform active, causing him to appear in various disguises of cartoons. Paolo Longo, parish priest of the Church of San Pietro and San Benedetto di Polla in the province of Salerno, broadcast a mass on Facebook live to allow parishioners to attend the service almost in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. Longo’s video went viral when he accidentally left Facebook’s AR filters active during the live broadcast, causing him to appear with animated props, including a sci-fi helmet, dumbbells, hat, and sunglasses. The priest had a sense of humor about this error, later posting, “Even a laugh is good.” “

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“Still undecided, which of the two poisons most deserves social disapproval? Here is the ultimate test. Ask yourself this: If you knew your child was going to be addicted to alcohol or tobacco, which would you choose? “- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written in Time magazine on June 24, 2001.

Chris Stirewalt is the political editor of Fox News. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report.