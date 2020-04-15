Union says 1,000 workers temporarily laid off in Alberta meat plant due to COVID-19 outbreak

A meat packing plant in southern Alberta, where dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19, has now temporarily laid off 1,000 workers, according to the union that represents them.

The Cargill plant in High River – about 60 kilometers south of Calgary – employs approximately 2,000 workers.

The President of Local 401 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union of Canada, Thomas Hesse, has written to the company requesting the closure of the plant – since there are 38 COVID-19 confirmed cases among employees – and that employees must have time to isolate themselves.

Hesse said 1,000 workers were temporarily laid off on Monday and workers who were not included in the layoffs showed up on Tuesday to work and were sent home.

He said that after the layoffs were announced, he received a response from the company to his letter – and the company accused him of being very arsonist, he said. The UFCW is now considering legal action.

A company spokesperson confirmed that the factory had temporarily cut shifts by cutting its second shift, effective Monday.

“This will allow us to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and continue to follow the guidelines of the health department. It was a difficult decision for our team, but our values ​​guide our actions,” said John Nash, northern manager -American from Cargill Protein. .

Nash said the company has implemented temporary salary increases and bonuses, as well as security measures such as improved temperature testing, cleaning and disinfection, prohibiting visitors from adopting social distancing practices. wherever possible and offering staggered breaks and shift flexibility.

“Our facility will once again be operational at full capacity as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.

CBC News asked the company to confirm the number of employees affected by the job cuts, but has yet to receive a response. Cargill also refused to confirm the number of confirmed cases among employees.

The Cargill meat packing plant in High River, Alberta, which is a major supplier of beef to McDonald’s Canada, has 38 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the union representing the workers. (McDonald’s / The Associated Press)

Hesse said he remains concerned about the conditions of the plant, as he said it was not a workplace designed for physical distance.

“In my whole life, I have never known a situation where I am told that I could catch a disease thanks to a small proximity,” he said.

“And now you’ve packed them all together.”

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said on Tuesday that she was aware of positive cases at the meat plant, and that frontline doctors in the Calgary area are managing the situation.

She said that all close contacts of those who tested positive should be quarantined.

Alberta Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen said his department has worked with Alberta health services, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, unions and businesses to ensure that essential services such as food processing facilities can continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure that protocols are in place. in case of illness of the worker.

The plant processes thousands of head of cattle every day and is one of the two main suppliers of beef to McDonald’s Canada.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, no cases of food or food packaging have been reported associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose to 1,870 on Tuesday.