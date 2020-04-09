Unions spit and cough against COVID-19 service workers, union says

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union of Ontario says that bad behavior towards grocers has “increased significantly” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Deelstra, union spokesperson for Locals 175 and 633, says he has heard of people who touch, spit and act aggressively toward workers.

“They are putting our members at risk,” said Deelstra. He even heard of workers dealing with used personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, scattered around the stores.

Police in southwestern Ontario have said in recent weeks that they have responded to reports of customers spitting or coughing at workers in frustration. It happened at a Zehr’s grocery store in Guelph, an LCBO in Stratford, and a Tim Hortons driving service in Waterloo, police said.

Police say the increase in reports may be due to the fact that the health risks associated with COVID-19 make victims more likely to report to the police.

Given the severity of the pandemic, the police say they too take the incidents very seriously.

“It broke my heart to hear about someone working in one of these essential companies who is treated this way,” said const. Kyle Grant of the Guelph Police.

“We have felt the need to publicize this release, seeking public assistance to help resolve the incident.”

Guelph police charged a 20-year-old man from St. Thomas in connection with the Zehr incident. In the other two cases, the police are still looking for information.

Highlights other risky behaviors, says professor

Although coughing and spitting on service workers is clearly bad behavior, Western University’s Jacob Shelley said he hoped the pandemic would also draw attention to other, more apparently benign, behaviors that could also put people in danger. Some examples include going to work or to the grocery store during the illness or not getting vaccinated, he said.

“These are risks that have always existed, and we don’t know about them,” said Shelley, an assistant professor in the law department and the school of health studies.

“How do you punish people who go out to a grocery store and shop when they are sick? I don’t know if we can do it, but at a minimum we should have a conversation about … how do our interactions affect others at a plus that perhaps we recognize it or recognize it. “

In the meantime, Deelstra said his union is working with employers to install safety devices like the Plexiglass protective screens used in some stores. The union is also speaking with different levels of government on other protections that can be provided, he said.

He said that most people are generally respectful of workers, but for those who have not, his message is simple:

“Follow the program,” he said.