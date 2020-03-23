United States gymnastics amid growing chorus demanding Olympic delay

Add USA Gymnastics to the growing choir of high-level organizations calling for the postponement of the 2020 Olympics.

President Li Li Leung said on Monday that a majority of senior national team members said in an anonymous poll that they would prefer the games to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. USA Gymnastics sent the survey to approximately 70 athletes in various disciplines. Leung said 80% of athletes responded before Monday’s deadline and the majority were in favor of a postponement.

“Many of our athletes have mentioned the risk to the health and safety of the community and the world if the Olympics were to be held,” said Leung. “They (also) felt that hosting the games would be considered unfair due to the impact on training schedules and that it would be an unfair playing field for athletes.”

A sea wave that began on Friday when USA Swimming became the first national governing body in the United States to request a postponement quickly became a tidal wave. Although the International Olympic Committee has said it will wait four weeks before making a decision, IOC member Craig Reedie told The Associated Press on Monday that the Games are likely to be postponed.

Leung said his organization would not specify the length of time it requests, but added that most respondents agreed to organize the games in 2021. She said that those who wanted the games to be run as expected wondered if their bodies could withstand another year of training. Some respondents also questioned whether they could absorb the cost of extending their elite career by an additional 12 months.

Asked about the recourse that USA Gymnastics might have to help athletes financially if the Olympic cycle is extended for a year, Leung said, “We are trying to determine if we are able to support these athletes to the future.”

If the games are postponed, the 2020 Olympic trials – scheduled for June 25-28 in Saint-Louis – would also be postponed. Leung said the organization still hopes to host a national championship at some point this year. The event is currently scheduled for June 4-7 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Two-time world championship team member and 2017 national champion Yul Moldauer told the AP that he was among those who would like to see matches delayed. Moldauer, who generally trains at the University of Oklahoma, trains at a gymnasium run by double Olympic gold medalist Bart Conner in Norman, Oklahoma, because the university is closed.

Although the workouts were productive, he said, the change of location and equipment used by his training group disrupted their routines, with no timetable for returning to normal.

“From an athlete’s point of view, you want (to be late) to happen because you want the Olympics to be where you feel best, to have your best preparation,” said Moldauer. “All of these athletes, it would be fair if they found a date that has been postponed a bit.”

However, Moldauer has long planned to participate beyond the 2020 Games. Another national team member, Allan Bower, did not do so. Bower, a substitute for the 2018 and 2019 world championship teams, planned to marry in May 2021 before starting medical school. These plans are now on hold.

Bower said he, Moldauer and the rest of their training group spoke for 30 minutes at the gym on Monday to discuss what to do about the increasing likelihood of a postponement.

“There was a bit of disbelief that it would happen,” said Bower. “You have been planning this all your life to work and go to the Olympics. We said to ourselves, “What are we doing? Should we leave? “We all sort of decided together, just because it’s (probably) postponed doesn’t mean it’s over. Other people are working, so we have to get to work.”

But it was just for today. As for what the next 12-16 months might look like, Bower wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know, with medical school next year, it’s hard to change the schedule I had planned when the Olympics were to be this year,” he said. “There is really nothing I can do to postpone the Olympics … just roll with the punches and see where I end up.”