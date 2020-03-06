University of Alberta student family killed in crash crash on flight 752 and fled to Edmonton

A family of Iranian graduate students from the University of Alberta, who died when Iran shot down a commercial jet in January, is now living in Edmonton, claiming to have been forced to flee threats from Iranian authorities.

Parents, brother and aunt of Amir Hossein Saedinia arrived in Edmonton eight days ago and seek status as a refugee, Reza Akbari of the Iranian Heritage Association in Edmonton helped the family.

Akbari said the family was pressured by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard not to publicly talk about the government’s handling of Ukrainian International Airmail’s down January 8th.

However, Akbari stated that Saeedinia’s mother, Leila Latifi, refused.

“She kept her position very strict and said,” I won’t be quiet, “” he added, adding that the family wanted accountability. “And obviously, the Iranian government is only putting pressure on those who don’t provide it.”

All 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians, died in the accident, 31 of whom were from Alberta. Saeedinia had a PhD from the Advanced Materials Design Center at the University of Alberta.

Akbari said that the Iranian community in Edmonton first learned of a family said while preparing for a follow-up were ceremony for people killed in a missile attack.

Members of the community raised funds to help families come to Canada and contacted the office of Deputy Prime Minister Christian Freeland.

Canadian emergency visa

Akbari said the Canadian government issued a six-month visitor visa for the family within 24 hours. The family first fled to Turkey before traveling to Edmonton and stayed for about 20 days.

After taking off near Tehran, Iran outside of the Alberta State Capitol in Edmonton on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, one of 176 people who died when the Ukrainian Airways PS752 fell when night dropped candles and photos overnight. Place with (Codie McLachlan / The Canadian Press)

Community members lend their families places to stay and help families who do not speak English. After leaving everything, it has adapted to a new life in Canada.

“But this family is very strong for just one reason. They want justice,” Akbari said. The family wants to take Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei to an international court.

“He [Khamenei] He is responsible for all military operations in Iran, “said Akbari.

Two missiles attacked Ukrainian Airways flight 752 shortly after taking off from Tehran Airport. Iran has denied liability for several days before the appearance of videos providing irrefutable evidence that the Revolutionary Guards launched a missile on an airplane.

The administration stated that the army had mistakenly believed that the Boeing 737 was a fighter.

The missile attack occurred while Iran was on alert after the United States killed Kasem Sulaimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guard’s special branch in a drone attack. The US killing of Sulaymani was a retaliation for the killing of an American translator in Iraq by an Iran-backed militia.

Canada, in cooperation with other countries, has asserted an independent investigation into the case and is calling on Iran to pay victims’ families compensation.

Akbari said the family could not return to Iran.

“They will not be safe,” he said. “They are detained and who knows what will happen to them.