University of Cincinnati ends men’s soccer program

The University of Cincinnati (UC) will immediately halt its men’s football program, athletics director John Cunningham announced on Tuesday.

“It was a difficult decision, but one that was made with the long-term interests of UC Athletics in the foreground,” said Cunningham. “In this time of deep challenges and widespread uncertainty, I have embarked on a comprehensive and in-depth review of UC sport. The offerings and long-term budgetary implications of supporting the number of student-athletes currently at the UC: Based on this review and in consultation with the President [Neville] Pinto and other university leaders, UC Athletics will no longer sponsor a men’s football program. “

“Our male soccer student-athletes have been exceptional representatives of the University in the classroom and on the field,” said Cunningham. “They may not fully understand this decision, but I want them to know that they were genuinely and conscientiously taken into account in my deliberations. on the future of UC Athletics.

“We are making this decision now to allow our male student-athletes to have the opportunity to play in another institution if they wish,” he added.

Current male soccer student-athletes will have their scholarships honored for the rest of their academic careers. And if student-athletes want to leave the program and be transferred to another university, they will be released without penalty and free to pass immediately.

“I am most sincerely grateful to all who have supported the University of Cincinnati’s men’s football program,” said Cunningham. “This includes former coaches, former student-athletes, donors and fans. Your legacy at UC will not be forgotten and your achievements will continue to be recognized.”