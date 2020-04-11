University of Washington coronavirus modeler: data showing ‘the worst is behind us’

Dr Ali Mokdad, the doctor behind the influential coronavirus A pandemic model from the University of Washington Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment told Fox News on Friday that “the worst is behind us as a country.”

“We are going to drop in terms of mortality,” Mokdad said in a special edition of “Bill Hemmer Reports“.” Some states will peak later, but California, [Washington], New York will drop in terms of mortality numbers. It is very positive, as we move forward, that the worst is behind us as a country, for some states it will take about a week. “

Mokdad added that “[Today] this is the first time that our data shows that mortality will decrease now and that it will decrease now. “

The health metric science professor said officials should start discussions on reopening the economy, but added that citizens should not expect immediate change.

“It’s important to us as we talk about reopening our businesses [but] we are not out of danger yet, we must emphasize. We have to do it in stages and make sure we bring people in, ”he said.

“Testing is very important, public surveillance is important.”

Earlier on Friday, the White House Coronavirus task force response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, told reporters that “for the first time in the United States, we are starting to level the log phase, as Italy did it about a week ago, and so it gives us great heart, that we are starting to see this change. “

Birx praised “the citizens of New York and New Jersey and … Connecticut and now Rhode Island” for doing their part to “really change the course of this pandemic and really change the trajectory of new cases”.

“We are still seeing cases in Boston and Chicago, but the rate seems to be stabilizing,” added Birx. “We want to call the mayors of Baltimore, [Washington] D.C., and Philadelphia, who are beginning to change the curves in these areas.

“We are united in social isolation,” added the doctor. “It was very encouraging for all of us. This should be encouraging for frontline health care providers who serve with such dignity and respect. Our mortality [rate] in the United States is much less than in many other countries. “

However, Birx also warned that, for all the encouraging signs, “we have not reached the top”.