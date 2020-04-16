Unsealed documents show Planned Parenthood billed $ 25 for body parts and blood samples within a few months

Recently sealed documents reveal Planned parenthood billed a biospecimen company nearly $ 25,000 for fetal tissue and maternal blood samples in 2012, fueling accusations by opponents that the largest in the country Abortion the supplier violated federal law by exchanging parts of the fetal body.

The bills were unsealed as part of the Planned Parenthood trial with David Daleiden, the pro-life journalist whose undercover videos prompted states and the federal government to request investigations. According to the invoices, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte billed StemExpress $ 55.00 per “POC” or conception products – another term for fetal remains – and $ 10.00 per blood sample.

Three invoices – dated August 2, September 5 and September 28 – to show the abortion provider billing $ 5,860, $ 11,365 and $ 7,715. This totals $ 24,940, with more than 200 POCs.

Daleiden contends that the disclosure reveals that Planned Parenthood clearly violated federal law, which only allows reimbursement of associated costs rather than for the body part itself.

Planned Parenthood defended itself by claiming that its costs were related to transportation and staff time. However, the invoices do not mention either, nor the word “reimbursement”.

Instead, they assign fees per body part. More specifically, the contract previously concluded between these organizations showed that the exchanges were based on “POCs determined in the clinic as being usable”.

Planned Parenthood provided a specific comment, but referred Fox News to a more generic Daleiden backgrounder. “Planned Parenthood never and never will sell fetal tissue, and any claim to the contrary is preposterous,” the document reads. He previously announced that he would not accept payments for his fetal tissue program, along with its president. argue this should allay concerns that Planned Parenthood has “any financial interest in the donation of the fetus”.

StemExpress, which promises “financial benefits” in its brochure, managed all of the services for which Planned Parenthood could legitimately request a refund under the law, argued Daleiden. He noted a report from the select committee of the House suggesting that Planned Parenthood incurs “double counting” costs such as transportation. Instead, he said the costs of the group were “more properly attributed to the intermediate pimp or the end user researcher”.

Daleiden told Fox News on Wednesday: “Federal law prohibiting the sale of aborted fetal organs and tissue in return for” valuable consideration “has been enacted to prevent monetary incentives from turning children into the womb into The law establishes the undoubted difference between a researcher reimbursing a clinic for an exhausted PPE, against StemExpress paying only the number of “ usable ” body parts that he could collect and then sell from Planned Parenthood abortions.

“The commercial relationships between Planned Parenthood and StemExpress – which are unfortunately not unique to them – set quotas for certain types of abortions, treat pregnant women as a commercial culture, impose a price on human beings and declare that the children of our countries are worth more dead than alive, “he said.

Her comments echoed those of former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson, who said her clinic in Texas had quotas and was looking to “turn every customer interaction into a revenue-generating visit.”

“This is literally what I have been saying for years,” said Johnson, responding to the invoices. “They invoice. They have just listed them under different labels … transport, handling, treatment, etc … when the process of managing POC after an abortion is no different.

“You can either throw it in a biohazard bag that stays in the clinic or in a polystyrene container that goes to the supply company,” she added.

StemExpress did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The company’s contract with Planned Parenthood specified that POCs include “any fetal organ or other fetal or placental material removed from the human uterus during an abortion”. It also describes “reasonable costs” for such things as the removal of fetal organs, disposal services, and “the appropriate space in which representatives and employees of Stem-Ex can work.”

According to Daleiden, these payments violate federal law because they are related to the ease of use of the extracted body parts rather than simply serving as “associated” costs for the manipulation of organs. An email between BioMax, the fake company used by Daleiden, and StemExpress likewise shows StemExpress emphasizing the need for “only viable” fetal liver samples.

The Justice Ministry has launched an investigation into the organization, although the process has not been clear since 2017, when it made the headlines. The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Planned Parenthood made several attempts to discredit Daleiden as a fraudster who deceptively edited his videos of employees undercover discussing fetal body parts.

“David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress have intentionally led a multi-year illegal effort to fabricate a malicious campaign against Planned Parenthood,” the group said last year.

One of its officials added: “The false allegations by this group have completely collapsed after further investigation, and they have been exposed as part of an extreme political program to ban abortion in this country.”

Fusion GPS, the controversial D.C. firm involved in the infamous “Steele case” during the Trump-Russia investigation, reviewed the videos and claims they did not “present a complete or exact record of the events they claim to represent”. Last year, an appeals court contradicted Planned Parenthood’s story, saying the videos were “not deceptively edited.”

A judge awarded Planned Parenthood $ 2 million in November in a civil lawsuit with Daleiden. He is currently facing criminal charges in a lawsuit launched by Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, when she was Attorney General of California. More specifically, the state charges him under an anti-wiretapping law. Five of these charges were dropped by a judge who ruled that “There is no probable cause to establish that these conversations were” confidential communications “within the meaning of the law.”