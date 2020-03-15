Upcoming Arctic Winter Games Build on Whitehorse’s “Amazing” Plans

Organizers of the 2022 Arctic Winter Games say they want to build on some of the work done before the Whitehorse Games in 2020 and ensure that all of this planning has not been lost.

“Some of the plans we had heard … were really incredible, and we want to continue and make sure it’s a legacy,” said Erica Brewer, of the games company in Wood Buffalo, Alberta.

She was in Whitehorse this week, as planned – but her visit took a slightly different direction when the games were canceled.

“Normally, the host company for future games shows up and watches what is going on and how they can organize the games, so that we can get lessons, advice and best practices,” she said.

When the Whitehorse games were canceled due to concern over the new coronavirus known as COVID-19, Brewer said his host company felt “hopeless and helpless” for local organizers.

“We know how excited we are for our games and … they’re two years away. Their games were a week away,” said Brewer.

Organizers of the 2020 Whitehorse Games clean up after the event that never was. (Juanita Taylor / CBC)

She said that after the games were canceled, the Wood Buffalo host company contacted and offered to come to Whitehorse anyway, to offer any help or support that might be needed.

Brewer said the Wood Buffalo games were still in the early planning stages – but the hope is to build on some of Whitehorse’s work and vision. In particular, it highlights the focus on Aboriginal reconciliation, as well as the project Pride House for athletes.

“We were really looking forward to seeing these things and learning from them so we can take them back and bring them to the 2022 games,” said Brewer.

She said the Wood Buffalo games will recognize all the work done by the Whitehorse organizers.

“Our sympathies are totally with them, it is devastating what happened to them.”