Urgent warning of coronavirus from an emergency doctor for young Americans

Like stories of young people infected with COVID-19 being placed on fans – or worse – continue to multiply in news headlines and on Twitter feeds, officials face the daunting task of transmit the message to the younger generations.

For weeks, young Americans were asked to practice social distance, stay at home and cancel Spring Break packages that the nation aims to stifle the spread of COVID-19.

But somewhere along the line, the message seems to have been lost.

“I’m like middle age, you know what I mean?” 21 years old San Francisco Resident David Brown told KRON4 News Sunday, while hanging out with his friends at the famous Mission Dolores Park, despite orders to stay at home statewide. “How few people my age die.”

Emergency and intensive care doctor Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center – and professor of emergency medicine at Harvard School of Medicine – Dr. Michael Donnino told Fox News that it is true that the majority of people aged 20 to 60 without pre-existing health conditions will have “a milder course of the disease.” At the same time, noted Donnino, what was left out of the conversation was what happened to the minority of this age group who fell seriously ill – requiring mechanical ventilation or other measures. survival.

Donnino said the number of patients in this age group worldwide is much higher than what doctors would see in a influenza season.

“Thus, the virus can indeed cause serious and potentially fatal diseases for people aged 20 to 60 without any health problem,” he confirmed. “I believe it is important to understand that we should not cause an excess of alarm or panic, but so that we can take appropriate action to mitigate it.”

Most 19 and under seem to do better against mortals virus on the international database and we hope that the trend will continue in the United States.

That said, there are still doctors like Craig Spencer of Columbia Medicine tweeting on “really sick” patients in their thirties. And there is David Lat, 44, goes viral tweeting about his experience with the virus and has since been intubated and on a ventilator. New Orleans Bounce DJ “Black N Mild” – born Oliver Stokes Jr. – died at 44. And a 20-year-old Spanish football coach to whom doctors said he “had nothing to worry about”, died a few days later.

Tuesday there were more than 383,944 confirmed cases worldwide with more than 16,000 deaths recorded. The United States now claims more than 46,000 of these cases, with nearly 600 deaths reported. Many of the 23,000 or more New York cases are in New York City.

“We have a problem with young people who do not comply,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to Business Insider. “You can catch the virus and you can hurt people.”

But sending messages to the younger generation is certainly not the only problem for emergency medicine and intensive care specialists. Donnino echoed a nationally heard appeal for more resources and for their own safety.

“Many people want to talk about stretching Health care resources in the abstract, but I want to share a concrete example of why mechanical ventilation needs threaten to deplete resources. Many patients will likely need prolonged mechanical ventilation – life support – which results in a continuous accumulation of patients, ”he said. “For example, if a hospital has a 10-bed intensive care unit, the daily routine is usually to admit a few new patients and discharge a few more.”

However, the problem with this system under the threat of COVID-19 has to do with the time required to provide life-saving assistance to some patients infected with the virus.

“With COVID-19, you continue to accumulate more patients every day. Thus, an intensive care unit of 10 beds becomes 12 beds, 16 beds and 20 beds. And now you have to find a way to create another intensive care unit and figure out how to find the staff to staff it, ”said Donnino. “And, this problem may continue to increase, threatening to overload capacity.

“This is why some people ask for field hospitals,” he added.

After Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday As the military seeks to deploy field hospitals and staff to sensitive areas like Seattle and New York, President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he is sending 400 ventilators to New York and is starting construction on four new hospitals.

Several officials, such as general surgeon Jerome Adams, have warned that the pandemic will “get worse” in the United States.

A week ago, Adams warned the White House press corps that the United States was at a “critical point of inflection”. He said there was “every chance that we can be Italy” if citizens do not follow the basic public health measures that the administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have advised .

But, whether the United States is in a situation like Italy or whether it can imitate South Korea example that remains to be seen. Reports from South Korea suggest that widespread testing, social distancing, and a strong relationship between people and the health care system have allowed for more effective control – at least to this point.

As tests become more accessible to the general public, the numbers continue to climb – putting fear in the hearts of doctors and the public.

“This battle is not going to be won in the emergency department or the intensive care unit,” said Donnino. “Don’t get me wrong, we’re going to ‘hold the line’ as best we can. But to win this fight, I think we need an unprecedented partnership between healthcare providers, [the] health industry [and] manufacturing industry, heads of government and the public.

“Thus, I encourage all Americans to do their part, whether by helping on the production chain of medical equipment or by practicing social distancing,” he concluded. “The solution to overcome this is to work together.”