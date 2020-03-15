US airports overwhelmed as coronavirus screening delays returns from Europe

Thousands of travelers return from Europe crowded terminals in several United States the airports Saturday night in long, narrow lines in the middle of a new, reinforced implementation coronavirus screening.

The massive lines arrived hours after the Trump administration’s 30-day travel ban came into effect over most of Europe. The ban does not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents of the U.S.

Travelers returning from across the Atlantic were directed to 13 US airports, including Chicago O’Hare, where the waits were said to have taken up to eight hours to get tested for the virus.

Coronavirus at the airport: how to avoid germs?

“Safety … is above all”

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf of Homeland security called for patience in a pair of Twitter messages early Sunday.

“DHS is aware of the long queues for passengers who are subject to increased medical screening requirements. Right now, we are working to add additional screening capacity and are working with airlines to speed up the process,” a- he writes.

He said it took health professionals about a minute to screen each passenger.

“We will increase our capabilities, but the health and safety of the American public is foremost,” he writes.

Mayor and governor respond

However, the mayor of Chicago and the governor of Illinois, both Democrats, criticized the management of the situation by federal agencies.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the O’Hare crowd “unacceptable.”

“The reactionary and ill-planned travel ban has forced thousands of ORD travelers to face even greater health risks,” she tweeted. @realdonaldtrump and @CBP: no one has the time for your incompetence. Fully staff our airport right now and stop putting Americans at risk. “

Governor J.B. Pritzker said he had spoken to Lightfoot and US state senators – Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats – to get the government to resolve the situation.

“The federal government must muster its s @ # t. NOW, ”he said on Twitter.

“Improved screening on entry” includes questions about medical history, current health and contact information for local health authorities, according to The Washington Post.

O’Hare management thanked the passengers for their patience. “Customs processing takes longer than usual inside Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facilities due to improved # COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe,” the airport tweeted.

“So close to others”

Meanwhile, similar conditions at Dallas-Fort Worth airport have raised concerns about the recommended social distance measurement of at least 6 feet.

“Passengers queued for hours at customs at @DFWAirport,” Steven Dial of FOX 4 tweeted in Dallas on Saturday evening. “Many feared they would be so close to others during the #COVID epidemic ー 19. The airport said,” CBP and CDC officers are following federal guidelines to improve passenger screening. “

Dallas-Fort Worth airport officials also asked for patience.

“I’m just waiting in a very long queue with thousands of people to clear customs at the JFK T4. I don’t really know who takes it seriously, ”a passenger arriving in New York tweeted.

“A friend returns from Amsterdam to Dulles this evening,” another tweeted. “The crowds were the same! Said that if she caught the coronavirus, it was the 4 hour wait in this line for a temperature check and she was told to “try” and quarantine for 14 days. Scandalous!!!”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

President Trump announced a 30-day travel ban to Europe on Wednesday evening during an Oval Office speech on the coronavirus. The temporary ban on foreign nationals from most European countries came into force at midnight on Friday. The UK and Ireland were added to the list on Saturday, with effect from Monday.