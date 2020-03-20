US begins releasing detainees due to coronavirus outbreak

At least four states in the WE. began to release detainees from their prisons to protect vulnerable detainees like coronavirus infections started to appear from the inside.

New York City will release “vulnerable” detainees with underlying health conditions, including those arrested for minor crimes, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday.

His decision comes after an inmate at Rikers Island in the city tested positive for the virus and eight others show symptoms.

“This detainee was in a housing unit with other detainees, all of whom were checked for symptoms,” de Blasio said at a press conference. “Eight were identified as showing symptoms and were also placed in isolation within the communicable diseases unit.”

Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein will also moved from Rikers to a maximum security prison located just east of Buffalo near the Canadian border.

According to the BBC, other New York prisons, including Sing Sing – located 30 miles north of Manhattan – have seen inmates who are HIV-positive for COVID-19. An employee of the state correctional service died from the virus.

So far, other states have enacted protective measures for detainees, including California, Ohio and Florida.

Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Called for the release of “low risk” detainees in California federal prisons, according to a letter sent to the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Michael Carvajal on Thursday. His decision comes after two state prisoners are in quarantine after being in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“In the midst of this crisis, the BOP should take reasonable steps to reduce the incarcerated population and guard against potential exposure to the coronavirus,” Harris said. “For the time being, the BOP – in coordination with the United States Department of Justice – can and should request the release of those at low risk who are on remand because of bail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has reduced its prison population by 600 over the past two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

“Our population in our prisons is a vulnerable population simply by who they are, where they are, so we are protecting this population from potential exposure,” Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters earlier this week to reporters. .

Ohio’s Cuyahoga County – where Cleveland is located – has also released hundreds of prisoners due to coronavirus problems.

Judges held emergency hearings throughout the weekend to settle plea agreements, release inmates or send them to jail, or release them under house arrest, according to FOX 8 of Cleveland.

“The objective is to protect the community and the safety of detainees,” said the judge. station. “If someone is a serious abuser, well, we use our discretion to make sure the community is also safe.”

In Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff – located in the Tampa Bay area – announced on Thursday the release of more than 100 “low-level” offenders. The county saw one of the first two cases in Florida on March 1.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said 164 inmates will be released to protect the prison population and remaining staff from the virus.

“These defendants pose the lowest public safety risk and were simply in jail because they could not afford to pay the amount it would take to be released,” he told a conference. release, according to Tampa. FOX 13. “These accused will always have to answer the charges brought against them.”

One reason why prisons can be dangerous due to the coronavirus epidemic is the lack of medical supplies, the constraints placed on detainees and being trapped close to others.

Handcuffed people generally cannot protect their cough or sneeze, sinks often lack soap, and hand sanitizer is considered contraband because of its alcohol content, BBC reported.

In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 14,250 illnesses and at least 205 deaths.

