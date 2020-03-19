US coronavirus crisis could last 18 months or more, warns federal plan: report

100-page emergency plan recently submitted to government policy makers coronavirus In the United States, the crisis could last 18 months or more, according to a report.

The nation could see “several waves” of the trigger, according to the New York Times, which could lead to a general shortage of essential goods – and potentially affect the level of health care offered to the public.

The epidemic sickened more than 9,300 people in the United States on Wednesday evening and killed more than 130.

The plan, dated last Friday, suggested that President Trump consider invoking the Defense Production Act, a Korean War era law, as a means of ensuring that the nation has the medical supplies it needs in such a protracted crisis, according to The Times.

President invoked the act on Wednesday at a White House press briefing with members of the Coronavirus task force.

“It can do a lot of good things if we need it,” the president said.

The 1950 law was periodically used during the Korean War and throughout the Cold War, and was last invoked in June 2017 by Trump to supply technology to the industrial space base.

If the events described in the coronavirus emergency plan occur, “state and local governments, as well as critical communications infrastructure and channels, will be stressed and potentially less reliable,” says the plan. “These constraints can also make it more difficult to get updated messages and coordinate advice directly to these jurisdictions.”

The plan was not marked as classified but was labeled “For official use only // Not for distribution or public distribution,” the newspaper reported.

