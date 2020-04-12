US death toll from coronavirus exceeds Italy, highest in the world

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The United States has surpassed Italy as the country with the most deaths due to the coronavirus authorities around the world pleaded with citizens to maintain blockades despite Easter holidays weekend.

Reported WE. the cases reached 527,111 with 20,506 deaths in total, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday evening. In Italy, which has a smaller population and where the number of new confirmed cases tends to decrease for several days, the number of deaths has reached 19,468.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that 783 other deaths had occurred New York in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to more than 8,000 dead. “These are just incredible numbers, illustrating incredible loss and pain,” he said.

Cuomo said he believed the state had reached its “peak” with the “rising curve continuing to flatten out”.

He said deaths in New York City are stabilizing, but “stabilizing at a horrible rate.” The 783 deaths in the past 24 hours followed 777 deaths in the previous 24 hours and 799 in the previous 24 hours.

Cuomo said social distancing works in the state and didn’t say when things could reopen. He said he knew that the main question facing everyone was, “When does this nightmare end?

“Reopening is both a public health and an economic issue, and I am not ready to divorce the two,” he said. He added that “we don’t know if there will be a second wave or not”.

