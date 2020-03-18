US immigration offices closed until April due to fears of a coronavirus

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offices across the country will close as part of efforts to slow the spread coronavirus, the agency announced on Wednesday.

“On March 18, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services suspended face-to-face services at their field offices, asylum offices and application support centers (ASCs) to help slow the spread of immigration. coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), “the agency said in a statement.

IMMIGRANTS LOOKING FOR NATURALIZATION WILL NOT BE PUNISHED IF TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS, USCIS ANNOUNCES

He said the suspension of services will last until April 1 at least, although he will still process emergency requests. However, asylum requests, naturalization ceremonies and other services will be postponed.

The agency, which is the lead agency responsible for most forms of legal immigration and asylum cases in the United States, will send notifications to immigrants and applicants affected by the delay, and interviews will be rescheduled, depending on the press release.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 6,519 cases of coronavirus and 114 deaths in the United States.

The United States has taken a number of measures to crack down on foreigners who try to enter the country. Last week, it imposed a travel ban on European countries, adding the UK and Ireland to that list on Saturday.

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he had agree with Canada to close its common border to non-essential travel.

Trump also confirmed on Wednesday that he was considering invoking powers to return illegal immigrants and asylum seekers to the southern border.

“The answer is yes,” he said, when asked about the reports at a press briefing in the White House.