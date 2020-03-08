US Marine tests positive for coronavirus in Virginia, says Pentagon

A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on Saturday, making him the first Marine to contract the disease and the third American soldier to be infected.

The Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday that a member of the United States military tested positive on Wednesday at South Koreaand a US Navy sailor tested positive in Naples, Italy the Saturday. A United States Army soldier deployed to Kuwait was also monitored for the coronavirus.

The first infected soldier, who is a member of the United States Forces in Korea (USFK), is stationed in Daegu. His wife and a small child are among those also infected.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said the Marine was being treated at a nearby hospital.

“An American sailor assigned to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, tested positive for COVID-19 today and is currently being treated at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital,” he wrote. “The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on an official mission. Secretary Esper and the White House have been informed.”

The news comes after an American army soldier deployed to Kuwait was placed under observation for fear that he too had contracted the virus.

The soldier has been tested and placed in solitary confinement as a precaution while officials await the results, said Captain (N) Bill Urban, a spokesman for the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

“Those with whom the soldier recently had contact have also been examined in accordance with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Urban.

Lucas Tomlinson and Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.