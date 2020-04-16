US Navy says Iranian Navy taunts ships in the Persian Gulf

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Six US Navy warships performing exercises with The American army Apache attacks helicopters in international offshore waters Iran Wednesday were repeatedly harassed by 11 Navy ships from Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards, the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet reported.

Iranian vessels have repeatedly crossed in front of and behind US vessels at very short range and at high speed, including several crossings of a ship, the Puller, with an approach point closest to 50 meters and less 10 yards from another ship, the Maui’s, bow, a statement from the 5th Fleet said.

Crews in the United States responded to the violations by issuing several radio warnings – including five short sounds from ship horns and long-range acoustic noise devices, but received no response from the IRGCN, the statement said.

After about an hour, the Iranian ships finally answered the radio requests, before moving away from the American ships and increasing the distance between them, reported the 5th fleet.

In addition to the Puller and Maui, the Navy reported that the following ships were involved in the exercises: USS Paul Hamilton, USS Firebolt, USS Sirocco and USCGC Wrangell.

The Navy statement said that Iran’s dangerous and provocative actions “increased the risk of miscalculation and collision” and were in violation of international maritime “rules of the road” and not in accordance with international law for act safely with other ships in the area. .

The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and the military have been conducting joint interoperability operations in the northern Persian Gulf since late March.

Louis Tomlinson of Fox News contributed to this report.