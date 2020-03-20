US Olympic leaders: no decision yet on Tokyo games

DENVER (AP) – US Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders adhere to IOC position that it is still too early to make drastic decisions, even as calls for postponement of the Tokyo Games continue due to coronavirus .

“We would agree with them that we need more expert advice than today,” said Susanne Lyons, president of the USOPC, during a conference call Friday. “And we don’t have to make a decision. The games will take place in four months.”

In theory, no national Olympic federation has more power to change the form of the Olympic Games than the USOPC, which brings together 550 athletes and its billion dollar broadcaster, NBC, every two years. But after a long day of board meetings, the committee has shown no appetite to use this leverage to drive more certainty, even though the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in states -United.

Instead, Lyon and CEO Sarah Hirshland said much of what had already been said about IOC President Thomas Bach, whose latest interview in the New York Times reiterated that plans are underway for the Games. Tokyo, whether they start on July 24 or some other time.

As they continue their projects, Italian leaders, where the coronavirus has killed more than 3,400 people, have pleaded with the IOC to change its position.

And an increasing number of athletes are calling for more decisive action from Olympic leaders: “The most exasperating part of it all is that it looks like the IOC will do what it wants, regardless of what what do athletes think? ” – medal pole vaulter Sandi Morris tweeted Thursday evening.

But there is also a contingent of less vocal athletes who don’t speak as loud on social media and “for whom it sounds like their opportunity, their only opportunity,” said Hirshland.

“It adds to the complicating factor” in decision making, said Hirshland.

Han Xiao, chairman of the Athlete Advisory Council, confirmed this and said that was why his group had made no definitive statements encouraging a postponement.

“We specifically ask for more transparency in the decision-making process, more information on the measures and conditions that are discussed, and less public emphasis on training and” business as usual “, which places the athletes in a bad position, “Han told me.

Many athlete training programs have in fact disintegrated as gymnasiums and group training spaces across the country have been closed. The USOPC has closed its Olympic training centers to everyone but the approximately 180 who live there – and many of these groups have chosen to leave campus.

Hirshland said it must be made clear to every elite and recreational athlete that “like Americans, the number one priority must be health and safety”, not training.

The USOPC has increased the availability of psychological and emotional counseling as anxiety increases over what comes next. About 190 of the US team’s 550 spots are expected to be allocated to gymnastics, swimming and athletics during the Olympic trials in June – all of which are in danger.

Bach and the USOPC leadership have recognized the realities of a qualification process that is being changed beyond recognition. Hirshland says the federation works with individual sports, both nationally and internationally, to adapt to the event that the Olympic Games are held without a traditional qualification structure.

She also said that unless the IOC makes an announcement changing the start date of July 24, it must continue to move forward as safely as possible with operational and logistical plans to organize the games for its athletes.

“Our priority and our obligation is to the athletes we serve,” she said. “If given the opportunity (to participate in the Olympics), we are not going to be the reason they do not have this opportunity. We will be there and we will be ready.”