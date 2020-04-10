US Olympic swimming trials reset for June 2021 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Olympic swimming trials in the United States have been postponed from June 13 to 20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska

United States Swimming announced the new dates on Friday, less than three weeks after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trials were initially scheduled for June 21-28 in a temporary pool at the CHI Health Center Omaha, the 17,560-seat downtown arena that will host the event for the fourth consecutive quadrennial.

Practice is the only qualifier for the United States Olympic team, with the top two finalists in each event winning a trip to Tokyo. The initial program of 15 eight-day sessions will remain for the rescheduled trials.

“Fans can expect to witness the same incredible level of competition and entertainment throughout this highly anticipated event,” said Mike Unger, director of operations for USA Swimming.

As of Friday, 1,213 athletes had qualified to participate in the trials. USA Swimming expects everything to be accepted for the rescheduled event.

Updated standards will be published for those who have not yet qualified when swimmers are allowed to resume competition, which has been suspended due to the virus epidemic.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the 2020 trials will either receive the same tickets again or be able to get a refund within six months.