US overtakes China and Italy in total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, researchers say

The United States surpassed China and Italy in confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday with more than 82,000 in all, a grim step reported by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The United States jumped to 82,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking first place in China with 81,782 cases, followed by Italy with 80,589 cases. The United States now accounts for approximately 14.9% of cases worldwide.

However, the United States still remained in sixth place in the world for most deaths with 1,093, behind Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France respectively.

New York State accounted for almost half of the country’s cases with 37,258. The state has faced 385 coronavirus-related deaths, or 100 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Globally, 526,044 cases have been confirmed, with 23,067 deaths.

