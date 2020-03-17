US pharmaceutical industry aims to snatch part of drug production from China

The dramatic proliferation of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has US officials on an expedited mission to bring back the production of vital medicines on the American coast and outside the control of the Chinese government.

“The United States is overly dependent on drugs from China, and it’s not a sustainable model,” said Das Nobel, founder and CEO of the New York-based MTX Group. “The US government must prioritize its strategic planning to incentivize the US manufacturing organization and help bridge the gap between manufacturing cost and gross profit.”

But to what extent is such a business feasible and profitable?

Dan Field, MDstaffers medical director and emergency physician, stressed that the biggest advantage of such a decision is obviously to avoid shortages and critical dependence on China, but to overcome the sharp increase in costs, careful planning will be required.

“Historically, the production of medicines for the American population has been based at the national level. However, over the past decades, the manufacture of medicines has gradually left the United States. This is particularly true for the manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. (API), the actual drugs which are then formulated into tablets, capsules, injections, etc. “The field continued. “In August 2019, only 28% of the manufacturing facilities manufacturing APIs to supply the American market were located in our country. In contrast, the remaining 72% of API manufacturers supplying the American market were abroad and 13% in China. “

Indeed, the spread of the new virus on American coasts in recent weeks has highlighted long-standing concerns about the “excessive dependence” of the United States on Chinese pharmaceutical production. America essentially stopped domestic production of penicillin around 2004, which at the time was seen as a positive move to save a lot of money on generic drugs. But in recent years, it has created a disturbing cacophony.

Currently, the United States does not manufacture the vast majority of drugs at home and has been dependent for years on the cheap and mosaic supply chain that originated in China. In fact, more than 80% of pharmaceuticals sold in the United States – in addition to essential medical equipment, including facial brands – come from China. Even India, which accounts for about 24% of drug imports to the United States, depends on China for its supply of essential chemicals needed to make generic drugs.

Harry Kazianis, Senior Director of Korean Studies at the Center for National Interest, says excessive dependence on China took hold soon after the country joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2000.

“Given the geopolitical and economic challenge that the United States faces from an authoritarian China, Beijing can now use its control over the ingredients that make up most drugs – and entire classes of drugs they make in their full form. – as leverage in any dispute with Washington. “

Specifically, China is growing the ingredients for much of the medication Americans need to stay alive – from blood pressure remedies and antibiotics to paracetamol, antiviral drugs, and fever reducers.

Several bipartisan bills, including the Pharmaceutical Independent Long-Term Readiness Reform Act, are awaiting further action, all in an effort to urge and even force Pharm to return to the United States and away from Chinese rule.

Last week, President Trump took more urgent action on the issue, signing an executive order to pave the way for U.S. manufacturing of masks and related respiratory needs during a dire shortage and crisis. The intent of the order is to close legal loopholes, streamline the tangle of red tape, and encourage companies to make products in the United States rather than China.

Beyond Beijing’s ability to control the market and the critical flow of drugs, the Ministry of Defense has long raised red flags indicating that such domination is a national security problem.

The sudden coronavirus pandemic has exposed glaring flaws in such a system, with plant closings leaking. Last week, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Congress that more than 200 drugs were missing.

While the US government has funded research over the past few years for small-scale drug manufacturing operations and research, those in the medical field are insisting much more money – are a relaxation of codification and strict laws . Field stressed that “advanced manufacturing”, a collective term for new technologies for manufacturing medical products that can improve the quality of drugs, address drug shortages and speed up time to market, needs to be strengthened on our ribs.

“Each area has a different set of production techniques that are considered advanced. They often incorporate new technological approaches, use established techniques in a new or innovative way, or apply production methods in a new area where there is no there are no best practices or experiences defined, “he explained.

To further tackle the costs of China’s abandonment model, some lawmakers and analysts are now calling for other countries – such as Puerto Rico and Mexico – to be incited and tasked to take over from China and become the central hub of Drug Manufacturing in the United States.

“We would need to work to reduce overall costs to make these drugs – or the Americans should be willing to pay more,” said Kazianis. “I believe they would if they knew that China could stop the production of their medicines at any time – it is worth paying an additional cost because we know that if the medicines are made at home, they do not would not be subject to the whims of a dictatorship that has millions of people in concentration camps because of their religious beliefs. “

From its position, Washington can take several steps to strengthen this determination.

“The Trump administration should force drug manufacturers to disclose directly through the labels on the drugs that Americans buy where they are made or where most of the ingredients come from – this should wake people up quickly and with the problem “, did he declare. “The Trump administration should consider subsidizing any business – which needs no reimbursement – to reduce the overall cost of starting drug manufacturing in the United States.”

And Ken Mahoney, president of Mahoney Asset Management, based in New York, stressed that the Made-in-America label has the capacity to revolutionize the medical field, of which the United States is already the world leader in drug discovery, and bring dozens of jobs close to home.

“It would be a major investment to build more production facilities here in the United States. The advantage would be that we could then be self-reliant – like the oil dependency we had with OPEC – and not have to be” blackmailed “by China.,” he noted. “Building facilities could take a year or two due to all the stages of manufacturing standards, etc. [The U.S. could]]give tax credits / tax reductions to pharmaceutical companies so they can build here, be less dependent on China and create jobs here in the United States. “

By Tuesday afternoon, at least 145 countries had confirmed cases of coronavirus, the United States fighting the eighth largest number of cases in the world with more than 5,000 official diagnoses. While the vast majority of those infected are recovering, more than 7,500 people have already succumbed to the pathogen, with some 93 deaths in the United States.

“We can never outsource the health and well-being of our nation like China,” added Kazianis. “We would never allow the production of essential drugs in Russia. Why would we consider it a good idea? There is no money to save to keep it going.”