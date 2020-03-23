US Senators Quarantined Over Coronavirus Threat

Several GOP senators were forced into self-quarantine after contracting the new coronavirus or interacting with people who tested positive.

Here is a list of Republican senators who are currently or have been quarantined in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic:

Senator Rand Paul

Senator Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and is in self-quarantine at his home in Kentucky.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling well and is in quarantine, ”Paul’s staff tweeted Sunday afternoon. “He is asymptomatic and has been tested with too much caution due to his numerous travels and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person. “

“He hopes to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky during this difficult time,” said a second tweet. “Ten days ago, our D.C. office started operating remotely, so virtually no staff member had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

His team later tweeted: “We want to be clear, Senator Paul left the Senate IMMEDIATELY upon learning of his diagnosis. He had no contact with anyone and went into quarantine. Insinuations like the ones below that he went to the gymnasium after to have learned its results are simply false & irresponsible! “

Senator Mitt Romney

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, had lunch with Paul over the weekend during the stimulus package negotiations.

Romney said his doctor ordered him to “self-quarantine immediately and not vote in the Senate, after recently having lunch with Paul.

Senator Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said he would quarantine late Sunday after apparently interacting with Paul, but said he would work as far as possible from a distance.

“When I learned that my colleague, Senator Paul, had tested positive for COVID-19, I consulted the attending physician at the United States Congress,” said Lee on Sunday. “He informed me that because I have no symptoms or other risk factors, a COVID-19 test was not warranted. However, given the timing, proximity and duration of my exposure to Senator Paul, he directed me to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lee added, “It doesn’t mean traveling or voting. But I will continue to ensure that the voice of Utah is heard as we shape the federal response to the coronavirus by phone, text, email and any other available means. “

Senator Cory Gardner

Senator Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Is in self-quarantine, which he announced on March 17. Gardner had contact with a constituent who was subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Although I am not showing any symptoms at the moment, I made the decision to self-quarantine by an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11 on the recommendation of the Tri-County health department. “Gardner said in a statement last week.

Senator Rick Scott

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Is also in self-quarantine, after interacting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is being watched for coronavirus.

Scott said he felt good after interacting with Bolsonaro, but quarantined himself out of caution.

“I do it as a precaution,” Scott told Neil Cavuto of Fox News. “I want to make sure I don’t have a negative impact on anyone else. So my doctors told me that I was at low risk, that I didn’t need a test because I have no symptoms. “

Senator Lindsey Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., Was in self-quarantine after attending an event in Mar-a-Lago earlier this month with Bolsonaro and a member of the Brazilian President’s delegation who then tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Graham was tested for COVID-19, and revealed last week that his test was negative, after being in self-quarantine.

“I have just been informed by [Dr. Monahan], head of the office of house physicians, that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE. I am very grateful and like everyone will follow best practices to stay negative, “Graham tweeted.” I look forward to returning to work with my Senate colleagues and President Trump to contain this virus and stabilize our economy. Thank you very much for all these prayers and all my best wishes! “

Senator Ted Cruz

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was in self-quarantine earlier this month after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, DC, after a participant was then tested positive.

A PARTICIPANT OF CPAC AND A CORONAVIRUS HAD CONTACT WITH SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE CONGRESS: A PHYSICIAN

Cruz then extended his quarantine after having been in contact with the leader of the Spanish Vox party, Santiago Abascal, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cruz is no longer in auto-quarantine.