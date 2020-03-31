US spies find it difficult to assess the spread of the coronavirus in China and Russia: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

With nearly 800,000 coronavirus cases worldwide intelligence agencies WE. find it difficult to determine the situation of outbreaks in countries such as China, Russia, and North Korea, government sources told Reuters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously suggested that there may be a lack of accurate information on Russia and Iran. He also accused China of a campaign of disinformation in the absence of new cases, which Beijing denies.

Understanding the COVID-19 epidemic in these countries could help the United States and international efforts to limit the impact of COVID-19.

“We want to have such a precise, real-time understanding of where global hotspots are and where they are operating,” Jeremy Konyndyk, who led the Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance from 2013 to 2017 and the US response to Ebola epidemic, told Reuters. “The world is not going to get rid of this thing until we get rid of it everywhere.”

The three countries, including Iran, are known to have heavy state controls over information, and it is generally difficult to obtain information from their closed circles of leaders, according to the press organization.

Regarding no new domestic cases in China, a source said Reuters that “some may be true”, although agencies remain cautious, the country has the virus under control.

A resolution is even being introduced in the House and the Senate calling on the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom to withdraw his statements on the Chinese government’s response to the coronavirus.

“For the first time, #China did not report any # COVID19 domestic cases yesterday,” said Adhanom. “This is an incredible achievement, which reassures us all that #coronavirus can be defeated.”

Meaning. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., And Tom Cotton, R-Ark. described his comments as “very misleading”.

Meanwhile, North Korea has yet to report a single case of the virus, despite sharing a border with China, while cases in Russia have almost quintupled in the past week – from 436 to 1836, according to Moscow Times.

Russia also shares a border with 14 other countries – which it closed on Monday – to determine the spread of the virus could be important to those around the country.

In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling 164,610 diseases and at least 3,170 deaths.

