US suspends refugee admissions for 3 weeks due to coronavirus

United States. State Department announced on Wednesday the suspension of refugees arriving in the United States for three weeks, in light of the growing novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A State Department spokesman told Fox News that the shutdown would begin on Thursday, March 19, and continue until Monday, April 6.

“The US refugee admission program coordinates refugee arrivals with its international humanitarian partners, IOM and UNHCR. Temporary suspension of global resettlement programs will affect the arrival of refugees in the United States and in other countries with refugee resettlement programs, “said the spokesperson. .

“Due to the temporary suspension, we have informed our implementing partners of the possibility of a refugee arrival break from March 19 to April 6. We will work with our implementing partners to plan for a resumption of arrivals refugees on or after April 7. “

DHS CONSIDERING A PLAN TO DISTRIBUTE ASYLUM SEEKERS, PEOPLE WHO CROSSED THE SOUTHERN BORDER ILLEGALLY

They added: “Refugees are subject to the same COVID-19 travel restrictions as other travelers to the United States. The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of American citizens. . “

This news comes just a day after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) weighed a plan who would divert asylum seekers and deport anyone who had crossed the southern border illegally, to help stem the tide of virus.

Fox News contacted DHS to comment on the State Department’s announcement, but the agency did not respond to the request for comment.

The Trump administration is also still deciding on several important measures to help calm the economic instability caused by the epidemic, including an $ 850 billion economy stimulus package and direct government checks helping citizens to remain financially solvent.