USA Basketball’s next move depends on new Olympic calendar

USA Basketball hopes that the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be held at the same time next year as it would have been this year.

Otherwise, an already complicated situation could become even more difficult for coaches and players.

USA Basketball general manager Jerry Colangelo said Tuesday that he had “pressed the pause button” when planning the next Olympics. Colangelo noted that there is nothing more to do except wait and see exactly when the Tokyo games will take place in 2021 – and whether the new schedule will conflict with the NBA schedule.

“It’s pretty simple, right?” Either we have NBA players or we don’t have any, “Colangelo told The Associated Press. “And if we don’t, we’ll look at the other options.”

For the moment, Colangelo is determined to stay in his role until 2021. The same goes for the coaching staff; American coach Gregg Popovich of San antonio spurs is the head coach, with assistants Steve Kerr of Golden state warriors, Lloyd Pierce from Atlanta Hawks and Jay Wright of Villanova.

But again, the whole calendar allows it.

The summer Olympics were scheduled to start on July 24, which is usually part of the NBA offseason. When the International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday the postponement of the games this summer, a decision made due to the global coronavirus pandemic, he said the delay would not last “more than a year”.

This wording seems to suggest the possibility of the Olympics earlier than usual. And if the Tokyo Games take place in April, May or June, it could mean that American plans would change considerably.

“We hope it will take place within the same timeframe next summer as planned for this summer,” said Colangelo. “There are a lot of things that need to be done totally out of our control. We are monitoring this situation. We are dealing with the NBA, FIBA, USOC, the International Olympic Committee, etc., etc. Here is what we should expect now: what are the dates? Once they have set the dates, we will take action. “

USA Basketball planned to choose the 12-player roster for the Tokyo Olympics in June. There were 44 players under consideration, and assuming the schedule means that NBA players can participate in 2021 most if not all of these names will likely be on the list next year.

“These are unusual moments,” said Colangelo. “And when they ring, we will prepare.”