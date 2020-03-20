USA Swimming urges USOPC to request postponement of Tokyo Games

DENVER (AP) – Head of USA Swimming has urged the American Olympic and Paralympic Committee to request a 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Games, signaling the first crack between powerful American factions trying to maneuver the American team through the crisis coronaviruses.

CEO Tim Hinchey sent a letter to USOPC counterpart Sarah Hirshland on Friday asking for the postponement.

“Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruption just months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all,” Hinchey wrote. “Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and well-being should be among the highest priorities.”

A few hours earlier, USOPC leaders essentially reiterated the IOC line – that if the safety of athletes was a top priority, it was too early to use drastic measures.

They have shown no appetite to address the postponement issue, which is gaining popularity among athletes, some Olympic leaders and, today, one of the most prominent national governing bodies in the United States.

“The decision about the games is not ours,” said USOPC Chair Susanne Lyons. “It is owned by the World Health Organization, the Japanese government and the IOC. In no case would the USOPC put athletes at risk if it did not think it was safe. ”

The influence of the voice of the USOPC on the move to a postponement has not been said. In theory, no national Olympic federation has more power to change the form of the Olympic Games than the United States, which brings together 550 athletes and its billion dollar broadcaster, NBC, every two years.

“We urge the USOPC, as a leader in the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and defend the athletes,” wrote Hinchey.

Hirshland had no immediate reaction to the letter. During their previous meeting with the media, she and Lyon reiterated much of what has already been said by IOC President Thomas Bach, whose last interview in the New York Times said plans are underway for the Tokyo Games, whether they start on July 24 or some other time.

A growing number of athletes want more decisive action from Olympic leaders: “The most exasperating part of it is that the IOC will do what it wants, regardless of what the athletes think” , American Olympic pole for the silver medal thief Sandi Morris tweeted Thursday evening.

But there is also a contingent of less vocal athletes who don’t speak as loud on social media and “for whom it sounds like their opportunity, their only opportunity,” said Hirshland.

“It adds to the complicating factor” in decision making, said Hirshland.

Han Xiao, chairman of the Athlete Advisory Council, confirmed this and said that was why his group had made no definitive statements encouraging a postponement.

“We specifically ask for more transparency in the decision-making process, more information on the measures and conditions that are discussed, and less public emphasis on training and” business as usual “, which places the athletes in a bad position, “Han told me.

Many athlete training programs have in fact disintegrated, as gymnasiums, swimming pools and group training spaces across the country have been closed. The USOPC has closed its Olympic training centers to everyone but the approximately 180 who live there – and many of these groups have chosen to leave campus.

Hirshland said it must be made clear to every elite and recreational athlete that “like Americans, the number one priority must be health and safety”, not training.

The USOPC has increased the availability of psychological and emotional counseling as anxiety increases over what comes next. About 190 of the US team’s 550 spots are expected to be allocated to gymnastics, swimming and athletics during the Olympic trials in June – all of which are in danger.

Bach and the USOPC leadership have recognized the realities of a qualification process that is being changed beyond recognition. Hirshland says the federation works with individual sports, both nationally and internationally, to adapt to the event that the Olympic Games are held without a traditional qualification structure.

Although Hinchey said the chances of a level playing field are becoming increasingly remote, he said: “Our world-class swimmers are always ready to race anyone, anytime, anywhere; however, moving forward amid the global health crisis this summer is not the answer. “