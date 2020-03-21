USA Track Joins Swimming To Call For Olympic Postponement

DENVER (AP) – US Olympic leaders face growing rebellion after US athletics chief added call for postponement of Tokyo Games due to growing coronavirus crisis.

CEO Max Siegel sent a two-page note to his counterpart at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland, asking the federation to argue for a delay. Friday night, just a few hours after the CEO of USA Swimming sent a similar letter.

Now the sports that represented 65 of the 121 medals of the United States and 175 of its 554 athletes at the last Summer Games are registered by urging, in the words of Siegel, “USOPC, as a leader within the Movement to use his voice and speak on behalf of the athletes. “

Other national committees are already doing this. The federations of Norway and Brazil have each made public their requests for postponement.

“Our clear recommendation is that the Tokyo Olympic Games should not take place until the situation of COVID-19 is under firm control on a global scale,” the Norwegian federation wrote in a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach. .

The United States brings the largest contingent to all of the Summer Games and wins the most medals – the two factors that led NBC to pay billions to televise the games until 2032. The USOPC appears to have leverage in discussions on almost all subjects with the IOC, but the federation is reluctant to use its power. It has indeed spent years trying to smooth tense relationships with its international partners.

And since Hirshland took office as CEO in 2018, the focus has been on the inside, as the sexual abuse scandals that devoured American sport have shifted attention to wellness and safety athletes.

Hirshland and USOPC Chairperson Susanne Lyons insisted that the USOPC not sacrifice the safety of athletes in the current crisis. But they stopped long before pushing the IOC towards a postponement.

“The decision about the games is not ours directly,” said Lyons in a conference call with reporters on Friday. “It belongs to the WHO, the Japanese government and the IOC. In no case would the USOPC put athletes at risk if they did not think it was safe. “

The leaders of the athletics and swimming teams also do not seem ready to take this risk, even if they behave alone – without the approval of the USOPC – remains in question. The leader of the third sport that forms the backbone of the Olympic Games – gymnastics – sent a survey to the athletes, asking them what they thought of the position of American gymnastics.