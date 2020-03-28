Usain Bolt wins 8 gold medals in three Olympic Games

With the NBA, the NHL, NASCAR and other sports leagues and major sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to revisit certain emblematic sporting moments? Every day we deliver One thing to watch out for.

If a part of the world had not yet felt the impact of COVID-19, that changed on Tuesday.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and the Prime Minister of Japan announced Tuesday that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games will be postponed, probably until the summer of 2021.

The article continues below …

IOC President Thomas Bach met with @miketirico on what led to the decision to postpone the Olympic Games and on the plan to reschedule the Games in Tokyo in 2021. https://t.co/ter5J6xJDj – #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) March 24, 2020

Ever since the news was announced, for some reason, Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medalist and fastest man of all time, has been in the lead.

When you think of the Olympics and the biggest performances on the biggest stage, how can you not think of Bolt?

And even if he does not participate in the next games, his legacy will be felt for decades.

So now that we are officially waiting at least another year for the Tokyo Olympics, in the meantime, let’s relive Bolt at its best.

100m – Beijing 2008

He certainly lived up to his name “Bolt” in it, running the 100m in 9.69 seconds and breaking the world record.

Fun fact: he broke the 100m world record two months before this race, so he was racing himself.

200m – Beijing 2008

Let’s put this one in perspective: the runner-up, Frankie Fredericks, ran faster than any other man in the 200 and finished five meters behind Bolt.

100m – London 2012

Four years later and nothing had changed.

Bolt was in the prime of his legend.

200m – London 2012

Oops, he did it again.

4 × 100 – London 2012 Olympic Games

Solo or as a team – it didn’t matter – Bolt was rewriting history books.

100m – Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Different time zone. Different country. Same result.

If Usain Bolt wins tonight, he will be the first Olympian to win the 100m in #Athletics three times in a row.https://t.co/Hq4E4yag1l – Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 14, 2016

200m – Rio 2016 Olympic Games

He won 600m of gold medals in 200m after this victory… understood?

4 × 100 – Rio 2016 Olympic Games

And last but not least, the gold medal n ° 8.

BOLT.

The best of our lives.