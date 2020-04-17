USNS Comfort docked in NY to start taking Philadelphia coronavirus patients, 1 hour away

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The USNS Comfort, a Navy ship docked in a New York port, will begin admitting patients from Pennsylvania who are an hour away, US Northern Command announced Thursday.

The Pentagon’s arm leading the coronavirus operations in the united states have stated that the decision to do so is “in anticipation of the necessary medical support in the greater philadelphia area”.

PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICANS SUPPORT TO RE-OPEN CERTAIN BUSINESSES WITH A PROPOSAL ON A PLANNED HOME STAY ORDER

Philadelphia was the most affected city in Pennsylvania, with more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 8,045 cases.

The number of confirmed cases in the city increased by more than 600 cases in 24 hours, with 264 deaths.

Secretary of State for Health Rachel Levine said that Pennsylvania’s testing capacity is insufficient and that the number of tests performed has decreased in recent days.

As the number of hospitalizations continues to increase, some medical facilities are forced to transfer patients to another hospital with a larger bed capacity, and the Navy ship – with a capacity of 1,000 beds which already houses New York and New Jersey patients – is just another option.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia health commissioner Thomas Farley said Thursday that 30% of hospital beds and 29% of intensive care beds are still available in the city.