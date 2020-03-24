USOPC Hears Athletes, Seeing Delayed Olympics as “Clear Path”

DENVER (AP) – US Olympic team leaders say “it is clearer than ever that the postponement of” Tokyo Games “is the most promising” – a finding from an investigation in which nearly seven in ten American Olympic hopefuls say they don’t think the games will be fair if they take place in July.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee sent out a survey over the weekend to more than 4,000 athletes for details on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their training and feelings about the upcoming games; they received responses from 1,780.

Sixty-nine percent said they would feel comfortable competing in July if the World Health Organization – one of the groups consulting the IOC – deemed it safe. But virtually the same number – 68% – said they did not think the Olympics would be fair under these circumstances.

The best explanation for this has been the massive disruption in training schedules as athletes prepare for qualifying events this spring and summer. Other concerns related to unfair qualification standards and the degradation of global drug testing protocols.

While city and state governments shut down gymnasiums and asked people to stay at home, less than one in 10 athletes said they could continue training without impact. And 65% said that continuing to train and prepare would put their health at risk.

The USOPC has been criticized for not advocating a postponement, which is the position taken by its own sports organizations in swimming, athletics and gymnastics, as well as by national committees in Canada, Australia, Brazil and Germany.

Part of the hesitation, executive director Sarah Hirshland told the Associated Press on Sunday, was to get a clearer picture of the athletes about their training conditions and feelings. Armed with this data, Hirshland and the chair of the board, Susanne Lyons, have released their strongest statement to date.

“It is clearer than ever that the route to postponement is the most promising, and we encourage the IOC to take all necessary measures to ensure that the Games can take place in safe and fair conditions for all competitors”, they said in a statement.

Calls to adjourn seemingly are increasing hour by hour, and the chances of that happening are almost certain by Monday evening.

IOC member Craig Reedie told AP that conditions in Japan and around the world “clearly indicate the likelihood of a postponement”. The decision will be made within four weeks, with IOC President Thomas Bach guiding the result.

Bach withdrew the idea of ​​a complete cancellation of the board, and American athletes agreed with this view: 93% said that they preferred the option of postponement to cancellation.