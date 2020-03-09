USOPC postpones gathering of Olympic athletes as a precaution

DENVER (AP) – The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has postponed the gathering of hundreds of athletes and the media to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus among those hoping to participate in Tokyo later this year.

The Team USA media summit was scheduled to take place next week in Los Angeles and was to bring together around 115 potential Olympians, who would come together to be interviewed by print and television journalists preparing to cover the Tokyo Games.

But in a press release sent on Monday, the USOPC chief of communications said the event would not take place “too cautiously” and that other arrangements would be made for talks.

For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland sent an email to the athletes, saying that holding the summit with only four months between now and the Olympics “is just not a risk.”

“We will continue to monitor the environment and make the changes necessary to keep us all safe and healthy,” wrote Hirshland. “If you have not heard from us directly, you must assume that we are moving forward to Tokyo 2020 as planned.”

Last week, the USOPC said it was preparing for the Olympics, using all of the facts available to deal with the coronavirus and how it was affecting both the general public and sporting events.

The announcement came just hours after the Olympic committee in Italy, where the virus is most prevalent, suspended sports in the country until April 3.