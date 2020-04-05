USS Theodore Roosvelt captain evacuated tests positive for coronavirus, defense official

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The captain was relieved of command from the USS Theodore Roosevelt after being warned of the appearance of the coronavirus on his ship has tested positive for the virus, a US defense official said on Sunday.

The Navy ousted the captain. Brett Crozier, 50, after writing a letter warning that the sometimes deadly virus epidemic had created a dire situation for the carrier.

The letter ended up in the hands of a San Francisco Chronicle reporter who released its content last week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Crozier had started showing symptoms of COVID-19 before being removed from the warship last Thursday, the New York Times reported for the first time, quoting two fellow Crozier Naval Academy classmates close to him and his family.

Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, ordered Crozier to step down, alleging non-compliance with the Navy chain of command. He accused Crozier of having incited to “panic” with the letter.

THE USED CAPTAIN OF THE USS ROOSEVELT BECOMES AN ADDITIONAL DISCIPLINE, DESPITE THE SUPPORT OF THE CREW AND THE RESETTLEMENT PETITION

President Trump said at the White House Coronavirus briefing on Saturday that he supports Modly’s decision.

“He shouldn’t say it that way in a letter,” Trump said of Crozier. “I thought it was terrible what he had done.”

155 SAILORS ON USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST, 42 PERCENT OF ALL MARINE INFECTIONS

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNN on Sunday that Crozier’s dismissal was warranted, saying “we hold the leaders accountable for their actions”.

Navy officials said that some 155 sailors from Theodore Roosevelt had tested positive for COVID-19. The transporter was docked in Guam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Out of a crew of 5,000, the Navy removed 1,500 sailors from the ship. Half of the crew has been tested for the virus.

A viral video captured hundreds of sailors applauding Crozier as he left the ship awaiting reassignment by the Navy.