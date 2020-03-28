Usual tax hawks muted, muzzled as the coronavirus bill prepares to swell the deficit

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Fiscal discipline champions, who generally spoke openly, were either stifled by their concerns – or muzzled by the leadership of Congress – as the massive $ 2 trillion coronavirus response bill was approved on Friday by the Congress.

the House of Representatives On Friday, the most expensive relief package in U.S. history was adopted, aligning with the Senate and sending the measure to President Trump’s office. The package is ready to swell the deficit and add to a national debt that exceeds $ 23 trillion.

CONGRESS ADOPTS MASSIVE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

The bill, despite the dramatic 11-hour process, was approved on a broad bipartisan basis. Despite concerns over certain articles, legislators have generally argued that economic aid is desperately needed for workers and businesses forced by restrictions designed to slow the spread of the epidemic. From a budgetary point of view, some warned that the need to prevent an economic collapse, which would also reduce the deficit, outweighed everything else.

Much of the package includes federal loans as well as the Federal Reserve. This money may be refunded, with interest. But other credits, including stimulus checks and additional unemployment assistance and state funding, and more, do not necessarily have a funding mechanism.

The usual conservative voices in Congress have been relatively silent, with the exception of Kentucky Republican representative Thomas Massie and Senator Rand Paul, who before contracting the virus himself presented an unsuccessful amendment to offset some additional expenses.

The goal of the Paul Amendment was “to cancel the balances not committed for certain international programs in order to compensate for the amounts provided for in this bill to respond to the coronavirus outbreak”.

The amendment, however, would not take appropriate funding for global health programs and overseas operations and related programs for Israel.

A spokesperson for Paul did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Massie, on the other hand, led the biggest fight, much to the chagrin of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle. He said Thursday that the coronavirus bill was equivalent to “$ 60,000 per family of new national debt and a devaluation of the dollar in this stimulus.”

“Not a good deal,” he tweeted.

Massie on Friday attempted to force a roll call vote – to get members registered on the bill – but was ultimately sidelined in this effort by Capitol Hill officials.

After the voice vote, Massie accused congressional leaders of trying to protect their members from the political ramifications.

“There’s a lot of camouflage in there,” said Massie when he got out of the Capitol.

“It is clear enough now, with enough members here to pass the bill, that Pelosi and McCarthy are still working together to block a recorded vote just to isolate members of Congress from LIABILITY,” Massie tweeted.

“The biggest spending bill in human history, and no votes recorded?” #SWAMP, “he added.

Representative Ken Buck, R-Colo., Also said he would oppose cost and debt legislation.

“As President Trump said, we can’t let the remedy be worse than the problem itself,” said Buck.

But Senate Republicans, who helped draft the bill passed unanimously Wednesday in the upper house, argued that there was no way to curb spending and give the Trump administration what it needed to stabilize the economy.

“This has given flexibility to the administration,” a GOP Senate senator told Fox News.

Some conservative groups, such as The Heritage Foundation, have argued that the stimulus package should be “targeted, temporary and intended to aid public health efforts”, but that “at the same time, any budget response should not increase spending permanently. “

The Heritage Foundation said the stimulus package provides more than $ 200 billion in special aid to specific industries which they believe will “likely encourage political abuse”.

The group also said companies “should only be able to guarantee loans for amounts that are shown to be directly linked to their crisis-related losses”, while saying that transforming the Treasury in investment banking with “unlimited discretion is a recipe for cronyism, favoritism, poor results and losses for taxpayers.”

Meanwhile, Chair of the Responsible Federal Budget Committee, Maya MacGuineas, defended the stimulus and said that the “massive debt” of the United States was due to past economic decisions.

“Due to reckless and unpaid spending on tax cuts during the economic expansion, we already faced $ 1 trillion in deficits even before this crisis. However, to avoid a depression, lawmakers have had to put aside short-term deficit concerns and act quickly to stabilize the economy and control a pandemic, “MacGuineas said in a statement to Fox News on Friday.

“This $ 2 trillion package was necessary, but we are definitely on the fast track to reaching unprecedented levels of debt as a share of the economy, and we will face difficult choices when it comes to raising money. order in our public finances, “she continued. “Once we get through this deadly pandemic and a brutal recession, we will face a difficult recovery complicated by our massive debt, made even more painful by past years of excessive borrowing.”

Other groups, such as the Tea Party Patriots and Americans for Prosperity, have complained about spending on programs like NASA and “Migration & Refugee Assistance” which were included in the bill, but were not campaigning against the bill itself.

Meanwhile, the Growth Club has said it supports an amendment rejected by Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Which would guarantee that additional unemployment benefits would not result in someone being compensated. worth more than his initial salary.

“The federal government should not facilitate the government’s dependence on anti-poverty benefit programs, but should rather find ways to ensure that the workforce returns to normal as quickly as possible,” a declared the Club for Growth.

the 880 pages Coronavirus Stimulus Plan Would Be the Largest Economic Relief Bill in US History for Individuals, Big Businesses and Small Businesses – and Passed Unanimously in the Senate Despite Serious concerns on both sides as to whether it involved too much, or not enough.

Democrats said the package would specifically help replace the wages of workers on leave for four months, rather than the three months originally proposed. Workers on leave would receive whatever amount a state usually sets aside for unemployment, plus an additional $ 600 per week, with concert workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.

The package would also give the public one-time payments of $ 1,200 per adult and $ 500 per child.

Meanwhile, the massive economic relief plan would provide a $ 367 billion program for small businesses to continue to pay while workers are forced to stay at home. One of the last issues to close was about $ 500 billion in guaranteed and subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over airline generosity, since the Democrats wanted them to comply with the new restrictions. carbon emissions.

The package comes after the latest unemployment figures were released Thursday morning, revealing Americans who filed for unemployment benefits jumped to 3.28 million a week coronavirus the pandemic has forced businesses in the country to close.

The Labor Department said on Thursday that the new figure had overshadowed the previous record of 695,000, which was set in 1982, and was well above levels seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

But the White House said on Thursday that the latest numbers are no surprise, amid the Trump administration’s coronavirus strategy.

On Friday afternoon, the United States reported more than 97,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1,500 deaths.

Chad Pergram, Marisa Schultz, Tyler Olson and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.