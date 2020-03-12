Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Joked About Coronavirus Before Being Diagnosed

Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert center, the positive coronavirus test prompted the NBA to suspend his season was joked about the disease on Monday, according to several reports.

NBA player caught on videotape of tape recorders and microphones at the end of an interview session, just two days before he tested positive for the ESPN virus reported Wednesday evening.

“It’s okay … Thank you,” could hear someone in the room say to Gobert after touching the recording devices.

NBA SUSPENDS SEASON UNTIL NOTICE AFTER POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS PLAYER TESTS

The team moved the availability of court fire to its media room as part of the response to the coronavirus. Gobert had just finished discussing the situation before his actions, according to a tweet from Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune.

“We were told to stand 6 to 8 feet from them, assuming we could infect a player,” said Andy Larsen of the Gallery. “I thought it was Rudy who nodded at the separation between us.”

Gobert’s positive test – which has yet to be officially confirmed by the NBA – came just before the Jazz got ready to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The two teams were removed from the field and the match was postponed, according to an NBA statement.

“The NBA is suspending play after the end of tonight’s game schedule until further notice,” the statement said. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps to move forward with the coronavirus pandemic.”

A public announcer during the match said the decision to postpone the competition was made “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

The NBA said teams that have played jazz in the past 10 days should self-quarantine. The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors had been Utah’s opponents since March 2.

Thunder members left the arena without being tested for COVID-19, while Jazz crew buses were seen leaving the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City early Thursday morning, according to ESPN’s Royce Young.

Jazz players would stay at a city hotel and plan to travel to Utah while waiting for the results of their virus test.

LEBRON JAMES RESPONSES TO CLAIMS THAT HE WOULD NOT PLAY IF FANS CANNOT ATTEND THE NBA GAMES ON CORONAVIRUS

Gobert was previously listed on the team’s injury report as “questionable” with an illness. The team released a statement Wednesday night saying a player “tested negative for flu, strep throat and upper respiratory tract infection” that morning.

“The individual’s symptoms subsided during the day, however, as a precaution, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical personnel and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test COVID-19 “, they added.

Gobert was drafted 27th by the Denver Nuggets in 2013, before being traded to Jazz on the evening of the draft.

He represents the French national team at international basketball competitions and wins the NBA defensive player of the year awards in 2018 and 2019.

COVID-19 infected 126,254 people worldwide, including 1,312 in the United States on Thursday morning. More than 4,637 people died from the virus.

Morgan Phillips of Fox News contributed to this report