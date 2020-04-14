VA creates the first government-run tent city in Los Angeles to stop the spread of coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

The novel Coronavirus pandemic forced officials across California to quickly rethink their plans on how to fight homelessness crisis as they try to prevent a massive outbreak of contagion among a particularly vulnerable segment of the population.

With concerns expressed about the possibility of a mass epidemic in traditional facilities for the homeless, such as shelters and group homes, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced last week that it was implementing a temporary tent city on the grounds of its sprawling campus on Los Angeles Westside.

Sitting in a parking lot adjacent to the Los Angeles National Veterans Park and nestled between the upscale neighborhoods of Brentwood and Westwood is a group of about 25 tents draped with blue sheeting – at least six feet apart – that have become the home of a handful of homeless veterans during the coronavirus pandemic. The temporary tent city, the first legal city in the city in almost four decades, also includes toilets, hand washing stations, catering stations and medical and psychiatric care.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

The decision to create a legal tent city comes after a homeless person tested positive for COVID-19 while staying in a shelter in the San Fernando Valley and after 68 homeless people and two employees contracted the virus from a San Francisco shelter.

The VA campground is part of a larger initiative by local, state and federal authorities to protect more than 151,000 state homeless people from contamination by the coronavirus.

Homeless camps have been a ubiquitous sight around Los Angeles for years with small tent cities popping up everywhere, overpasses and freeway lanes at city parks and in front of public buildings. While the city and the state have spent billions of dollars to cope with a crisis that continues to worsen day by day and build more affordable housing, progress has been slow and the coronavirus has given impetus to quickly find an interim measure to manage the two crises.

In Los Angeles County – which is home to 44,000 homeless people, including 2,900 veterans – this has previously meant allowing homeless camps to stay in place as well as installing handwashing stations, portable toilets and weekly showers in the camps. By law, homeless tents in the city must go down between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. but the mandate is not applied rigidly.

As part of a plan called Project Roomkey, the city is also trying to rent 15,000 hotel rooms to house one of the state’s largest concentrations of homeless people during the pandemic. This equates to the 15,000 hotel rooms that California governor Gavin Newsom has promised to pay for with federal money.

“Homeless people are among the most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19,” Newsom said last month. “California is deploying massive resources to secure these vulnerable residents in shelters, removing regulatory barriers and securing trailers and hotels to provide immediate housing options for those most at risk.”

The move is part of a LA County three-pronged effort to get people inside and away from each other safely. The county is also setting up medical shelters with quarantine and isolation rooms for people who test positive for COVID-19, who have symptoms while awaiting test results or who have been exposed to the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, temporary shelters have been installed in city and county parks and recreation centers, with beds placed at the recommended distance of at least 6 feet.

“We’re going big in LA,” said Heidi Marston, acting director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. “We based our goal on what we need here.”

In San Francisco, the mayor of London Breed recently released an emergency statement that allowed the city to rent 30 recreational vehicles to house all the homeless who tested positive for the coronavirus. The city also plans to rent 7,000 hotel rooms for the homeless.

San Diego recently transferred more than 800 homeless people to a temporary shelter open at the city’s convention center and is looking for hotel rooms for others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.