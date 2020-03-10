VA nursing homes to stop visits, re-admissions to coronavirus, except in special cases

Amidst the threat of coronavirus, the Ministry of Veterans The foreign ministry said it would stop visits and new admissions to its 134 nursing homes to protect two of its most sensitive patient populations: residents of nursing homes and patients with spinal cord injuries.

“Although the risk of COVID-19 for average Americans remains low, these common sense measures will help protect some of our most vulnerable patients,” VA secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement. declaration. “VA will do everything in its power to minimize the impact of these policies on veterans while prioritizing patient safety.”

CORONAVIRUS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

The only exceptions are special cases, such as when veterans are in their final stages of hospice life.

Nursing homes are home to over 41,000 veterans across the country.

The virus has infected more than 700 people in the United States and killed at least 27, one state after another registering its first infections quickly. New Jersey announced its first death from coronavirus on Tuesday. Worldwide, nearly 120,000 people have been infected and more than 4,200 have died.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

For most people, the virus only causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Most people recover within a few weeks, as happened with three-quarters of those infected on the mainland China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.