Val Demings: 5 things to know about Biden’s possible Democratic candidate

Now that the former vice president Joe Biden is the alleged democrat presidential candidate, looking for her racing partner is on and Val Demings representative, D-Fla., has been mentioned as a possibility.

Demings, a second-time congressman, has gained national visibility as one of the House deposition directors who pleaded the chamber against President Trump during his impeachment trial earlier this year.

Here are five things to know about one of the best contenders for 2020 veepstakes.

SANDERS APPROVES OFFER FOR PRESIDENT AFTER SUSPENSION OF CAMPAIGN

She was Orlando, Fla’s first female police chief.

Demings worked for the Orlando Police Service for over 20 years, eventually reaching the top of the department to become his first female police chief.

Demings’ story as an officer is similar to the profile of other women in the conversation of the Democratic VP candidates who were prosecutors. Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Is a former California attorney general and Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Is a former district attorney – both have a reputation for toughness.

The thoughtless attitude of the member could be what the Biden campaign seeks to compliment the weaknesses of his blundering candidate.

She is a member of the New Democrat Centrist Coalition

Demings, who endorsed Biden on CNN’s “New Day” during the Democratic presidential primary, also appears to be a strong ideological choice for Biden. She is a member of the New Democrat Coalition, a caucus of over 100 Democratic members of Congress who, according to their website, “are committed to fostering economic growth, promoting innovation and responsible political thinking on the matter.” financial plan “.

THE OPTIMISTIC CONVENTION OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CAN ALWAYS BE HELD IN PERSON

Demings is one of 10 members of the New Democrat Coalition on the House Intelligence Committee, including representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Biden was the favorite among the “moderate lanes” of the Democratic primary, ultimately obtaining approvals from other “moderate lane” candidates Klobuchar and the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

His file as Orlando police chief could arrive

As Demings appeared in Congress in 2015, The Atlantic published a story detailing the nagging problems with the Orlando Police Service, including reports on millions of damages resulting from dozens of excessive force lawsuits, among others. , during and after Demings’ time as the police chief.

“This has been a problem for some time, through his administration and others. The problem is the leadership of the department,” said Lawanna Gelzer, president of the Central Florida section of the National Action Network. Atlantic. “… she’s not going to get my vote.”

Demings campaign documents often cite an abrupt drop in violent crime while in charge of the Orlando Police Department, but any problems in their time may worry some Democrats, Biden looking too closely at Demings as vice – potential president.

Demings vigorously defended his officers and his service – while acknowledging that the police sometimes make mistakes – in a 2008 editorial for the Orlando Sentinel.

“The high reputation of our department far outweighs the unacceptable actions of one person,” said Demings. “However, when we make mistakes, we look at the level of force used and train our officers accordingly.”

She sponsored a bill to ban federal grant money from buying guns for teachers

SANDERS HELP CALLS ALLEGATION OF SUBJECT SEXUAL ASSAULT ‘CREDIBLE’

The Safe Schools and Safe Schools Act, which Demings introduced in April 2019, would prohibit federal funds given to schools to protect against terrorism from arming teachers.

“Teacher arming is a recipe for disaster – a reckless plan that will complicate active shooter situations, while forcing teachers to take responsibility not only for the injury but also for the injury, pain, guilt and responsibility when they find themselves over-qualified and out-guned-with our children in the crossfire, “said Demings.

She continued: “As a law enforcement officer for 27 years, the solution is simple: no more guns in classrooms, but laws that prevent firearms from people who shouldn’t have them. “

The bill was not passed in the House.

Her husband is also a former cop

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Demings’ husband Jerry Demings was the first African American to be elected Sheriff of Orlando County, according to Orlando Weekly, and is now Mayor of Orange County.

Jerry graduated from the FBI National Academy and in 1998 became the first African American police chief in Orlando, according to his Biography on the Orange County website.