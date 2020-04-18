Vernon Brewer: Coronavirus Isolation – I was quarantined while battling cancer and learned 4 important lessons

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

I am a Cancer survivor. About 35 years ago, doctors removed a five-pound tumor from my heart and lungs. I had 18 surgeries and 18 months of chemotherapy.

I lost count of the days I spent isolated in a hospital room and at home after that, unable to leave the house due to my weakened immune system.

So even before this coronavirus pandemic, I knew what it was like to be quarantined. I knew what it was like to feel solitary and you are afraid of dying.

My fight against cancer has been extremely difficult, but I can truly say that the most painful period of my life is now the most significant for me. I learned some specific principles that comforted me, empowered me, and opened my heart to a better life than I ever imagined possible. I hope they will help you too.

1. We have to remember: “Sometimes it’s not all about me.”

To be perfectly honest, in the midst of my cancer, I was sometimes … well, self-centered. In a way, it was understandable. I was fighting for my life and every ounce of my strength was focused on my survival. But sometimes an egocentric attitude can get out of hand.

I love the Father’s prayer. Michael Graham who browses social networks. One of the lines says, “May we who settle down for quarantine at home remember those who have no home.” The fact is, no matter how serious our situation is, there is always someone who faces even more difficult circumstances.

Faced with cancer, it was my wife who got me out of my selfish bubble. “You are not the only person in the world to suffer,” she said to me one day. “Get up and let’s go live.”

2. People come into our lives when we need it most.

I could not have gone through this dark and difficult cancer season without my close friends and family who came together to support me. Whenever I was at the bottom of my despair, almost without fail, the phone rang. A friend from work or the church – and sometimes a complete stranger! – would be on the other end of the line to encourage me.

At that time, I was dean of university students and the students became my support group. They sent me cards to tell me they were thinking of me. And on November 25, 1985, 3,000 students gathered for a 24-hour “Miracle Prayer Day” to pray for my healing. I do not know all of their names, but I am very grateful for each of these young men and women. And I believe God heard their prayers because less than two years later I was declared cancer free!

If you are struggling right now during this period of isolation, I encourage you to turn to the people in your own life. You may not be able to be with them physically, but you can still call on family and friends. Be honest with them. Let them know where you are spiritually, mentally and emotionally. They can’t help you if they don’t know what you’re going through.

Each of us was designed with an innate need for community. Do not take this test alone.

3. In each trial we can be reassured by the promises of God.

During those long, lonely months sitting at home while my family went to church and school, I comforted myself in Isaiah 41:10: “Do not be afraid, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, because I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will support you from my right right. “

I can’t think of a more appropriate verse to keep for this unique moment in history that we are all going through. The needs are great. People across the country are unemployed. The number of coronavirus cases and deaths is increasing every day. And the health professionals in our country are exhausted and overwhelmed.

But God can and will meet all our needs.

Memorize this verse if you have not already done so, and cite it daily. Look in the Word of God for other verses that you can take comfort in the face of uncertainty. God knows what we are facing. Nothing surprises him – not even a global pandemic.

4. You could be the answer to someone’s prayer.

After God healed me from cancer, I knew it must be because He had something big planned for my life. It was because of my battle with cancer that I wanted to say “yes” when, a few years later, I had the opportunity to found World Help, an international humanitarian organization.

Over the past 29 years, we have provided humanitarian assistance to millions of people in dozens of countries, and we are currently working to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, maybe you can drop some groceries for the family that recently went from two to zero. You can check in on seniors in your neighborhood who cannot go to the store. Or you can donate to help relieve coronaviruses here in the United States and around the world.

We may not understand the answers to all of the “why’s” of this crisis. But God does. And maybe He wants you to use this opportunity to share His love with an injured world.

