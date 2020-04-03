Veteran and First Responder Healthcare provides tele-mental health services to those on the frontline against coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

It is a stressful and emotional time for American first responders, and now a mental health initiative aims to help them in the fight against the coronavirus.

In New Hampshire, Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein has worked with Veteran and First Responder Healthcare (VFR) to provide telehealth services to those battling coronavirus to keep them sharp and mentally fit despite the chaos and sinister work.

“The bottom line is to try to keep first responders, health care professionals on the front line, and keep helping people,” said Eric Golnick, CEO of VFR.

Golnick, a Navy veteran, says it is important that they connect those who need help with others who have worked in emergency response or the military.

With a click and a call or an email, VFR Healthcare can connect those who need to speak for 15 minutes to two hours with a master-level clinician. Thanks to the relaxed rules now, these therapists can practice across state borders.

“Our goal is to get them, with a clinician, to a real clinical person to talk to and actually get therapy within 24 hours,” said Golnick.

“In the past we have endured this ordeal, everyone was a badass. Today we have learned much better, we have to talk,” he added.

The therapy sessions are private and are organized on video services such as Skype or Zoom. Golnick and Goldstein said the epidemic will have short-term and long-term mental health effects that need to be addressed now.

“When we were deployed … your family was safe at home … here these people are afraid of spreading the virus to their families,” said Golnick.

People on the frontline of the coronavirus epidemic who need to speak to someone can contact VFR Healthcare by phone, email or website. The co-payers are eliminated and they work with many insurance companies.

