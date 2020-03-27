Via Rail employee who worked in the Québec-Windsor corridor obtains a positive result for COVID-19

A Via Rail employee who worked in the Quebec-Windsor corridor was positive for COVID-19, the company announced on Thursday.

The employee most recently worked on March 14 and 15 – on trains 61, 44, 643, 68 – and didn’t start experiencing symptoms until March 18, said president and chief executive officer Cynthia Garneau in a statement.

Garneau said the employee called health officials on March 20, was tested on March 21 and Via received confirmation on March 23.

The employee did not show up for work “at any time” while she had symptoms, she said.

“The employee is monitored by public health authorities, is isolated and VIA Rail continues to follow directly, in the hope of a speedy recovery,” she wrote. “All our thoughts go to our colleague.”

Via has informed all employees and teams that may have been exposed to the employee.

“Although the possible exposure remains minimal, we have made sure that all of our employees and crews are informed as soon as we have been informed of the situation, and we will remain in contact with them for the following weeks,” writes Garneau.

“We continue to contact passengers who may have been in direct or indirect contact with our employee.”