Viable organs from deceased donors not used while Ontario hospitals suspend certain transplants

Some viable organs have not been recovered from deceased donors in Ontario following the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals in the province are temporarily cutting procedures that are not deemed essential, says leading transplant specialist plan in Toronto.

Hospitals in the province have interrupted many transplant procedures, involving both living and deceased donors, unless the life of the recipient patient is considered to be at risk.

The organs of a deceased donor must be transplanted quickly after death, but since some transplant procedures are now suspended, viable organs are not “obtained” from the bodies of deceased donors.

“It’s not like we can keep the organ for a month on ice and then transplant it. This technology doesn’t exist yet,” said Dr. Atul Humar, director of the transplant center at the Toronto General. Hospital. “So, unfortunately, that means that … we are not doing the transplant.

“We don’t send a team to the donor site, to the donor’s hospital, and we don’t get the organ.”

Fear that COVID-19 will overwhelm Ontario hospitals

Humar said he was concerned that if Ontario hospitals were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients – as they were in Italy and Spain – some potential recipients could ultimately die because they did not receive in time.

“My biggest fear, to be honest with you, is that there will be a lot of people who won’t be able to get a transplant on time. And we’re going to … see deaths from COVID, but we could see deaths from to patients who cannot get a transplant in a timely manner, “he said.

It is difficult to suspend certain transplants, admitted Humar, but necessary in the current “unprecedented situation”.

“It breaks my heart. Every transplant we do is a life-saving operation,” he said.

Dr. Atul Humar is director of the transplant center at Toronto General Hospital. He says that some organs from deceased donors are not “bought” because hospitals are cutting transplant procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (University Health Network)

Humar said his clinic usually performs an average of two organ transplants a day. But in the past two weeks, they’ve only performed a total of three transplants.

Procedures are still underway if the recipient urgently needs a new organ, he said, particularly in cases of heart or liver transplantation. But in many cases, people can safely wait for a transplant until the end of the pandemic.

“Patients who need a kidney transplant can wait for dialysis – and they do fairly well on dialysis,” he said.

The other risk in performing transplant operations at this time, said Humar, is that patients who have a successful transplant must take anti-rejection drugs that “suppress or subvert their immune systems”.

People with weakened immune systems have a harder time fighting infections, which also puts them at greater risk for COVID-19.

“We are trying to balance the risks and benefits of the transplant. … We are in a very unusual and unprecedented situation here,” said Humar. “So we are trying to prioritize those who need the transplant.”

Transplant patients will not lose their place on the waiting list

According to the Trillium Gift of Life Network, the government agency responsible for organ and tissue donation and transplantation services in Ontario, patients in Ontario whose transplant procedures have been delayed due to changes related to COVID-19 will not lose their place on the waiting lists for organs.

The agency is in constant contact with hospitals across the province as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, according to Dr. Darin Treleaven, chief transplant doctor with Trillium.

“We know from our colleagues in Europe that hospitals are under enormous pressure, and enormous pressure in particular in the [intensive care units] over there, “said Treleaven.

The agency is trying to anticipate what the impact could be on Ontario’s health care system in the coming weeks, he said, which is why he now advises to only do procedures critical transplants.

Nearly 1,600 people are currently waiting for a transplant in Ontario, according to statistics compiled by Trillium.

Ontario Patients Say “Everything Is Pending”

It is a stressful time for many people in Ontario who are currently waiting for an organ, including Paris Escandón, who is waiting for a new kidney from a living donor. Escandón said that two weeks ago, his Ottawa clinic told him that “everything is on hold right now” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“It worries me because more time goes by, I am on dialysis and my health is getting worse,” said Escandón, a freelance graphic designer who is married and has two children.

Paris Escandón is awaiting a kidney transplant from a living donor, but has been told that the program is currently “on hold”. (Submitted by Paris Escandón)

“I’m basically wondering when this is all going to end and when I’m going to be able to continue with the transplant protocol, so that we can continue our lives.”

COVID-19 also causes additional stress for those who have recently had an organ transplant and are now taking anti-rejection drugs.

Alexandre Lacelle said he takes a “cocktail” of anti-rejection drugs every 12 hours, thereby suppressing his immune system. Ottawa’s father had two liver transplants in December; his body rejected the first transplant, forcing him to undergo another procedure eight days later.

Ideally, Lacelle said that he would be kept “in a bubble during this time”, but this is not possible because of his two children. He also needs regular visits from a nurse to care for his incision.

Alexandre Lacelle is on a daily “cocktail” of anti-rejection drugs that suppress his immune system. But he says it’s hard to live life in a bubble in general, but especially in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. (Submitted by Alexandre Lacelle)

Consider organ donation, urges doctor

Lacelle said he felt for the people of Ontario who will now have to wait even longer to get an organ.

“It is very heartbreaking to think of all these poor children, poor families and what they are going to live on,” he said.

“I really hope it will end soon so that other people can continue – get their transplant and have a happy life or a happy second chance.”

To make this happen, Humar said it was more important than ever that people in Ontario consider organ donation.

“I want to emphasize to people that it is always very important to support organ donation, [to] sign up to be an organ donor, “he said.” You know, organ donors are vital. “