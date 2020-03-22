Vice President Pence and his negative test for COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19.

Pence said earlier Saturday that he would be tested for coronavirus after one of his colleagues tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

“While the White House doctor said he had no reason to believe that I was exposed and did not need to be tested, given my unique position as a vice -president and head of the White House Coronavirus task force, me and my wife will be tested for Coronavirus later this afternoon, “he told a White House media briefing. .

PENCE STAFF TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, BECOMING THE FIRST KNOWN CASE OF A WHITE HOUSE EMPLOYEE

Pence’s office said Friday that the unidentified staff member was positive. Pence said the employee was fine and had had cold symptoms for a day and a half and had not been to the White House since Monday.

He said neither he nor President Trump had had contact with the staff member and that they had worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the White House. Contact tracing was also carried out, he said.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Pence has been appointed by Trump to lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which organizes daily media briefings on the virus.

A number of politicians have tested positive for the virus. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Became the first member of Congress on Wednesday to announce that he was infected. Shortly after Diaz-Balart’s announcement, representative Ben McAdams, D-Utah, announced that he too had tested positive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A week ago, Trump did a coronavirus test – after exposure to infected individuals – but says he came back negative.

This is a story of rupture. Please check for updates

The Associated Press contributed to this report.