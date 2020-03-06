Vice President Pence Holds Coronavirus Briefing on White House Initiatives

Vice President Mike Pence New member Coronavirus The Task Force will have a briefing on Friday about the ongoing efforts to combat the outbreak.

Pence, the head of the task force, was to meet a cruise ship operator who felt the economic impact of the virus after some ships were moved away from various ports due to the potential infection of passengers and crew. Travel to Florida on Saturday.

Worldwide, the virus spreads to 85 countries, infects 99,624 people and kills more than 3,400 other people.

The majority of cases occurred in mainland China in December 2019. In the United States, there are 244 confirmed cases in 18 states and the vast majority die in Washington.

President Trump defended his administration’s response to the outbreak in criticism from Democrats and some health care professionals. He said Pence “worked more than 20 hours a day” on Thursday at Fox News City Hall in Spranton, PA for spearhead prevention efforts.

Last Friday, Trump $ 8.3 billion spending package To fund federal agencies, state and local governments to fight disease