Victoria Coates, Trump’s former assistant national security adviser, denies being “ anonymous ”

Victoria Coates, former senior official of the National Security Council, denied Sunday new allegations she was the author of a revealing White House book by “Anonymous”.

“The allegations published in Real Clear Investigations are completely wrong. I’m not anonymous and I don’t know who’s anonymous, “said Coates in a new statement.

Clates Mitchell, Coates’ lawyer, wrote that Real Clear Investigations “peddled false statements citing only anonymous sources, despite official denials from Javelin LLC (the literary agent of Anonymous), the White House and three highly respected members of the Trump administration – and now Dr. Coates too. “

“We are continuing to explore all available legal options,” added Mitchell.

Coates has been charged with being the author of “A Warning” and a New York Times essay deeply critical of President Trump, written under the pen name “Anonymous”.

In the book, published by the Hachette Book Group last November, the writer said that senior administration officials were considering resigning as a group in 2018 in a “midnight self-massacre” to protest the conduct of Trump, but ultimately decided that such an act would do more harm than good.

TRUMP CLAIMS HE KNOWS THE IDENTITY OF AN ANONYMOUS ADMINISTRATION WHO PANNED THE TELL-ALL SCATHING

Trump in February renewed questions about the identity of “Anonymous” when he told reporters that he knew who he was. Asked if he thought the person was working White HouseTrump replied, “We know a lot. In fact, when I want to get something out to the press, I tell some people, and it’s amazing, it comes out. But, for now, I leave things like that. “

“After a thorough investigation, the White House believes it has resolved the matter, identifying Trump’s vest as his former assistant national security adviser, Victoria Coates, according to people familiar with the internal investigation,” said Real magazine. Clear Investigations.

Coates was a national security advisor for the Middle East and North Africa before joining the Department of Energy as a senior advisor last February.

The story from Real Clear Investigations added: “Rather than setting Coates on fire, the White House quietly transferred her to the Ministry of Energy, where she is awaiting a special mission to Saudi Arabia – away from the president.”

The Trump administration in February denied the accusations behind the job change.

“We are excited to add Dr. Coates to the DOE, where his expertise on the Middle East and national security policy will be useful,” Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a statement. “She will play an important role in our team.”

“Although I am sad to lose an important member of our team, Victoria will be a major asset for Secretary Brouillette as he pursues the priorities of the President’s energy security policy,” said the national security adviser. Robert C. O’Brien added.

John Roberts of Fox News contributed to this report.