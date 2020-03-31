Viewpoint: Patience, please – awaiting cancer surgery during a pandemic

Five days after the Montreal General Hospital canceled my operation, I had questions that needed answers: “Why?” and “What next?”

I have cancer. Last year, I beat throat cancer. This year, about a month ago, I discovered that I had bowel cancer and needed surgery. The earliest would be best.

We found it early, so there is a good chance for a full recovery. The longer we leave things, the lower my chances of getting by without complications.

Everything was simple until COVID-19 became more than a problem for others. It became mine.

During the two weeks following the date of my surgery, everything changed for everyone who went to a Montreal hospital.

The person who gave me the bad news of my postponed operation had the same news for everyone: all the surgeries had been canceled by General de Montreal.

The reason? The new epidemic of coronavirus. That was it. No further explanation of what it meant to me, when my surgery could take place, or how postponing it would affect my life.

A friend suggested that I get angry or at least be disappointed. I told her I couldn’t be – as a recovering patient. I’ve already shaken my fists in the sky, done the “why me?”, The “why didn’t they find it earlier, and why not operate instead of taking me through seven weeks of hell with chemo and radiation? “

But I am alive today and thankful for the decisions made by my doctors last year.

Now they have canceled my operation. Yes, I am patient. I deserve to know what’s going on. It’s my life, after all. But I am not angry. I could be, but I choose to understand instead.

I follow the news. I know that Montreal is the center of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec. I know this province has more COVID-19 cases than anywhere else in Canada.

I assumed that the hospital had to struggle to adapt to this situation. I guessed that hospitals had gone from the status quo to an emergency.

But I didn’t know what it meant for my cancer surgery. If it was delayed, I needed to know how long – and how it could affect my recovery.

Who should leave now, who can wait?

It was not easy to get answers. I had an application on my cell phone which should keep me in constant contact with my surgeon. I posted my questions but I did not get an answer.

After a few days, I called all the numbers that the Montreal and Royal Victoria hospitals had given me. No one answered anywhere – my calls weren’t even sent to voicemail.

I then decided to send an e-mail to a general address, provided my file number, described my situation and asked someone to send it to my surgeon.

I described it in detail because I think it is important for you to understand a couple of things. First, patient stress.

It’s never easy to cope with cancer. The word “cancer” is scary like hell. It is no longer a death sentence, but the word still means a lot of stress, anxiety and pain. My surgery should be fairly routine under normal circumstances, but things are no longer normal.

I am also aware that all kinds of patients go to the hospital for all kinds of reasons – some for life-saving surgery and others for everything from fractures to childbirth. No matter what reason we enter the system, we are all used to getting some of the best health care in the world.

When we don’t get this level of health care, we become anxious, disappointed and even angry. It must be particularly difficult and stressful for parents of children and those caring for the elderly to understand or accept.

On the other hand, as my surgeon explained (and yes, he phoned to explain it), entire hospitals have had to change everything they do and how they do it to cope with an expected flow of new COVID-19 patients.

Doctors, he said, examine the health of their patients, identify those who need immediate attention, separate those who might wait awhile.

These lists of patients and priorities are submitted to the hospital committees. These committees review their available resources, review their daily operations, and make changes to everything they do to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

These committees also review each patient list submitted by physicians. They decide if someone, like me, gets the recommended procedure as soon as possible or is put on a waiting list.

My surgeon apologized. I tried to reassure him that I understood, that I was not worried. I am not sure that one of us completely believed the other.

I know it must be a stressful time for him and everyone he works with in the hospital. I suppose that some, perhaps most, must make life and death decisions that they would never have thought probable or possible in Canada before.

But here we are. This is our new reality.

EDITOR’S NOTE: On Monday, Dan David received the call he expected: he had been assigned a last-minute surgery date for the next day – today – at another hospital in the McGill University network. By the time you read this, he hopes to be already recovering at St. Mary’s Hospital.