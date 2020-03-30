Virginia and Maryland among latest states to impose home stay orders to stem coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Maryland and Virginia Monday became the last two states to issue home stay orders telling residents to avoid going out for anything other than essential travel for food, medical care and other specific reasons as governments across the countries are scrambling to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Republican, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Democrat, have each issued full residence orders, with Maryland taking effect at 8:00 p.m. Monday and Virginia takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

“The order orders all Virginians to stay at home, except in extremely limited circumstances,” said a press release from the Northam office. “Individuals may leave their residence for authorized travel, including visiting a doctor, working, taking care of family or household members, obtaining goods and services such as groceries, prescriptions and others , as stated in Legislative Decree fifty-three, and engage in outdoor activities with strict requirements of social distancing. “

We will also note in the order of Virginia a directive to higher education establishments to “cease all courses and teaching in person, and to cancel all gatherings of more than ten people”. Liberty University, a private college based in Virginia, had brought students back to school despite the pandemic and was moving forward with some of his lab classes that had fewer than 10 students. Other university courses have been posted online.

On his ordered, Hogan tweeted that there are very few reasons for someone to leave their house outside unless they have what is considered “essential work”.

“I have issued a decree which institutes a directive on stay at home. No Marylander should leave their home unless it is for essential work or for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine or looking for emergency medical care, “said Hogan. .

He continued: “As noted above, no Marylander should travel outside of the state unless such travel is absolutely necessary. If you have traveled out of state, you should quarantine for 14 days. “

In addition, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday issued a home stay order for southeast Florida, according to the Miami herald. He said the order would keep residents of four counties in their homes until “mid-May,” the newspaper said.

The Maryland order will remain in effect until the end of the state of emergency in Maryland and the Virginia order will last until June 10, unless Northam cancels it first.

North Carolina, Kansas and Rhode Island previously issued home stay orders effective Monday.

Brie Stimson of Fox News contributed to this report.