Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signs series of gun control measures

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a series of gun control bills on Friday, further entrenching the state as the epicenter of the country gun debate.

Northam, a Democrat, has signed five measures, which include extending background checks to all firearm sales, re-establishing the cap on handgun sales at one per month, and a bill. “Red flag” to allow authorities to temporarily withdraw guns from people deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others, reported the Roanoke Times.

Other measures increase the penalties for allowing a firearm to end up in the hands of a child under the age of 14 and the requirement for gun owners to report lost or stolen from the police within 48 hours of the discovery of their disappearance.

“This is an exciting day for me,” said Northam in a conference call with advocates for gun control. “It was time for our legislators to come to Richmond to vote and pass laws, and that is exactly what they have done this year.”

Northam is sending two more proposals to state legislators with the recommended changes. One would allow local authorities to regulate firearms in certain buildings and events, and the other would prohibit persons subject to protection orders from owning firearms and would require them to surrender firearms within 24 hours. hours, depending on newspaper.

The measures intervene DemocraticGeneral led efforts to adopt a series of gun control measures following a mass shooting in Virginia Beach last year. Republican state legislators have backed down.

In July, they ended a special session convened by Northam to take 90-minute gun control measures. The gun lobby may have watered down some of the bills backed by the governor.

“Although we still don’t like them, they’re not as bad as they used to be,” said Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

Some moderate Democrats have been hesitant to ban assault weapons like the AK-47, the most publicized measure discussed.

Virginia has slowly become the battleground for gun rights after the Democrats took control of the state assembly last year.

Thousands of gun rights advocates in January descended on Capitol State in Richmond to protest the proposed gun laws. Northam declared a state of emergency and tightened security after the threat of violence escalated in the days leading up to the rally.

Van Cleave said his group is planning several lawsuits against the gun laws.

“Nothing [Northam’s] doing today is necessarily permanent, “said Van Cleave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.