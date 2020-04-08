Virtual Easter during the coronavirus pandemic continues the tradition

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The Hebrew word for Egypt, “mitzrayim”, means a narrow place. It seems appropriate on the eve of Easterbecause people across the country are confined to their homes.

Traditionally, the Passover Seder meal brings people together. In this climate of social distancing, however, those who celebrate have found new ways to be together, apart, through virtual seders.

To call a seder “just dinner” is to ignore a story of liberation that has been told for over 3,000 years.

“It is the central part of our identity as a people and we have the command to tell the story,” said Rabbi Steven Lowenstein. “We have been doing it in our own creative way for years and this year is kind of taking it to the next level.”

This next level: cyberspace. Online seders, or “Zooms” – so called by some for the video conferencing tool used, Zoom – help people build a sense of closeness.

Passover honors the liberation of the enslaved Jewish people in Egypt. Lowenstein hopes to transcend narrow literal and figurative spaces by hosting virtual seders with his Illinois-based congregation Am shalom . The synagogue has also created classes so that people can learn to host their own Zoom seder.

“We are going to the largest possible space to share the experience with as many people as possible using modern technology,” he said.

At New York, Central Synagogue is about to welcome three seders on the first night of Passover, each responding to a different age group, and expects strong attendance.

“We are engaging five times more people in this Seder than in our normal congregational seder,” said Rabbi Dan Ross.

“We basically have a high vacation service such as a Rosh Hashanah or a Yom Kippur service on a Friday, but a Wednesday evening in mid-April.”

The quarantine life of this Passover means that many will celebrate while being isolated from their families. The Passover seder’s ceremonial plate is filled with special ritual foods that can be intimidating to prepare for a solo host.

Modern bread and bagel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side is preparing Seder meal kits to make Pandemic Passover a little easier. It is a kosher dairy restaurant which is gluten free and offers vegetarian dishes.

“One of our customers said,” Hey, you know, I haven’t made Seder at home in a long time. Can you help us assemble a Seder plate? “It wasn’t something we intended to offer, but we said, of course, you know what, we’re here to help and we’re happy to help,” said Joshua Borenstein. , co-owner of Modern Bread & Bagel.

It is only the second Passover that the shop has seen, since it has been in operation since February 2019. The restaurant has reoriented its activities towards meal and pastry kits while thinking of its customers. Many Modern Bread & Bagel customers have been forced to change their Passover travel plans.

“My wife and I are part of this group of people,” said Borenstein, whose wife Orly Gottesman is the restaurant’s baker.

“We are so used to having the seder with our parents and we are not going to do it this year. So there are many people who were definitely looking for help to make their job easier and still be able to have a memorable and meaningful Seder. “

“People are starving for connection,” said Ross. The question he hopes to answer is how to harness the energy from virtual services, which have been well received, and reintroduce them into in-person services once offered.

Passover traditions such as finding afikomen where a piece of matzah is hidden so that children can search for it are still alive through digital adjustments. Lowenstein said he plans to use Venmo to award prizes to the winners who find the matzah while the central synagogue will shape the afikomen into a Wald’s Where hunt.

“Families can always come together and even if we can’t be there personally, we can always come together to experience the power of the Passover story in our own way,” said Lowenstein.