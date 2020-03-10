Virus already causes Olympic chaos in qualifying events

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) – For many athletes and teams who have not yet qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, the global virus epidemic is ruining plans and ruining hopes.

Qualifying events are canceled or rescheduled almost daily, and time is running out for athletes to demonstrate that they meet the standard.

Rowing was the last sport to evolve on Tuesday when it canceled two World Cups, the European Olympic and Paralympic Qualifying Regatta and the Paralympic Qualifying Final. All were to take place in Italy from April 10 to May 10. World Rowing said it wanted to move the qualifications and was in talks with other countries. He hoped to offer good news next week.

For the moment, the qualification regatta for Asia and Oceania and the last qualification regatta will continue from 17 to 19 May in Lucerne, Switzerland.

On Monday, the International Judo Federation canceled all Olympic qualifications until April 30, including a Grand Slam and two Grand Prix. Another Grand Prix last weekend in Morocco was canceled earlier. Judo qualifications end May 25.

“It is of utmost importance to protect the judo family during these difficult times, and also to guarantee fair opportunities for all athletes involved in Olympic qualification,” said the IFJ.

Other sports as diverse as weightlifting, swimming and badminton have also been postponed indefinitely or permanently canceled.

The African weightlifting championships in Mauritius next month were postponed Tuesday. The Asian champions established a week later in Uzbekistan were canceled last week.

Due to the virus, the international governing body authorizes weightlifters who are still qualified to register for major qualifying competitions outside their region, such as the European, Pan American or even Oceanian championships.

The World Badminton Federation, however, refused to extend the qualification period, and noted that players from its main country, China, were in good health and had tested for COVID-19.

Badminton has lost three tournaments on its own this month in Europe – in Germany, Portugal and Poland – with qualifying fast approaching on April 26.

One of its biggest events outside the world championships, the All England Open, takes place on Wednesday in Birmingham.

Chinese teams have withdrawn from many events around the world and others, such as Russian gymnast teams, have cut their schedules.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach wrote an open letter to athletes last week saying the IOC is working with other sport organizations “to ensure a fair Olympic qualification”, but has not explained how it could work .

“I would like to thank you personally for all this flexibility and solidarity, which is the true Olympic spirit,” he added.

When the virus was still largely confined to China at the start of the year, events were moved – boxing and taekwondo qualifications in Jordan, basketball in Serbia, triathlon in Spain. Now the little space left in the calendar disappears. The Olympic Games open on July 24.

When qualifying events take place, athletes can compete in uneven conditions. Many countries require quarantine of visitors to areas affected by the virus.

Endurance athletes in particular feel the pinch.

Canada’s Evan Dunfee is the bronze medalist at the world championships in the 50-kilometer walk, the longest event in the Olympic athletics program. Athletes need weeks of rest between races. The rescheduling of qualifications will be of little use, he argues.

If the athletes are to run in June, “you will put all your eggs in the qualifying basket and you will not be able to recover in time for the games,” Dunfee wrote on Twitter Monday.

The virus is already affected at the Tokyo Games. The rugby and shooting test events have been canceled. Spectators were prevented from lighting the Olympic flame on Thursday at the Ancient Olympia, and its arrival ceremony in Japan on March 20 was reduced.