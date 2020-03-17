“Virus at the gates of Iran”: how Tehran failed to stop the epidemic

Appearing in front of the cameras coughing and sweating profusely, the man driving Iran’s reply to the news coronavirus the epidemic has promised that it poses no danger to his country.

“Quarantines belong to the Stone Age,” insisted Iraj Harirchi.

A day later, he himself would be quarantined against the virus.

THE DEATH OF THE DEATH OF CORONAVIRUS IN IRAN IS MORE THAN 100 FOR THE SECOND RIGHT DAY, INCLUDING THE OFFICIALS

Harirchi’s story is a microcosm of what happened in Iran in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. About nine out of 10 cases in the Middle East come from the Islamic Republic, which has reported nearly 15,000 people infected and at least 853 died for fear that the cases will still be underreported. While most infected people recover, the virus spreads quickly and can kill the elderly and those with breathing problems or other underlying illnesses.

Days of denial gave the virus time to spread to Iran as the country marked the 41st anniversary of its 1979 Islamic revolution with mass protests, then held parliamentary elections in which the authorities desperately sought to increase participation.

Although Iran has one of the best medical services in the Middle East, its hospitals seem overwhelmed and authorities have requested 172 million masks abroad. He also asked the International Monetary Fund for $ 5 billion, the first such loan to Iran since 1962.

The Islamic Republic has the opportunity to limit the virus as the Persian New Year, Nowruz, approaches. But the authorities seem unable or unwilling to stop travel between major cities, local cities affected by the virus threatening to set up their own checkpoints to refuse or even attack foreigners. This contrasts sharply with Iraq and Lebanon, Iranian allies who have restricted movement while facing a fraction of the reported infections.

What happens next will affect not only the Iranian civilian government and the Shia theocracy, whose officials have already fallen ill, but also the rest of the world.

“Judging by the fact that Iran has now requested a $ 5 billion loan from the IMF, it shows how dire the situation is and that they realize it is out of control,” said said Dr. Amir A. Afkhami, associate professor at George Washington University who studies Iran.

“PATIENT ZERO” AND AN ELECTION

In a country like Iran, where the state controls all restricted broadcasters and journalists, much about the epidemic remains unknown. The main one is who was the “patient zero” – the person who was first infected with the coronavirus in the country, and where.

Public comments point the city of Qom, 125 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Tehran, to the country’s windswept central desert plateau. How the virus got there remains in question.

Authorities have suggested that an Iranian businessman may have returned from China with the virus. Qom is home to major Shiite seminars that attract Chinese students. It’s also along a $ 2.7 billion high-speed train line that a Chinese company is building, a sign of China’s expansion to Tehran amid overwhelming US sanctions. China is also building a solar plant there.

Since late January, concerns have been seen on the front page of the pro-reform newspaper Aftab-e Yazd.

“Mysterious virus at the gates of Iran,” warned the banner title as China began a lockdown to control the epidemic.

However, travel between China and Iran has continued.

The first two cases of coronavirus were reported on February 19, with the announcement that both had died in Qom. As it can take up to two weeks to show symptoms, they could have gotten it in early February.

A MEMBER OF THE IRANIAN CLERICAL ASSEMBLY DIES FROM THE VIRUS: REPORTS

The Iranian authorities have not provided any details. Iranian analysts suggest it may be because the country has marked the 41st anniversary of the islamic revolution during this period.

Iran also held parliamentary elections on February 21. The government desperately wanted a strong turnout to strengthen its legitimacy after shoot down a ukrainian passenger plane, killing the 176 people on board. Few days ago, an American drone in Baghdad killed the high revolutionary guard General Qassem Soleimani, further undermining his credibility.

Iranian authorities had already disqualified thousands of candidates from the candidacy, ultimately bow election to conservatives. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei even later accused foreign enemies of trying to influence participation in the epidemic.

“The pretext of a disease and a virus has been used, and their media has not missed any opportunity to discourage people from voting,” he said.

The election saw Iran’s lowest voter turnout since the revolution, with some voters wearing the masks everyone would soon want. But people were already dying and fear was spreading.

HAZMAT SHRINES AND COSTUMES

Qom has long been the bastion of the Iranian Shiite clergy. A focal point of devotion is the golden dome sanctuary of Fatima Masumeh, a holy Shiite. Crowds pray there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, touching and kissing the sanctuary.

This increases the risks for visitors. Authorities in Saudi Arabia have closed access to the holiest sites in Islam about concerns about the virus. Churches, mosques, temples and shrines around the world have been closed or subjected to rigorous disinfection campaigns.

But in Qom and elsewhere in Iran, the shrines remained open despite civilian health officials demanding their closure. Mohammad Saidi, who oversees the Fatima Masumeh sanctuary, insinuated that the closure of the sanctuaries was part of a plot against the Shiites by President Donald Trump.

“Defeating Qom is the dream of the treacherous Trump and his domestic mercenaries, but that dream will not come true even in their graves,” Saidi said on February 22.

This decision likely gave the virus time to spread. Police later arrested those who posted an online video of licking themselves and kissing shrines.

“The religious epithet of the city -” the nest of the Prophet and his family “- was intended to reassure believers around the world that it was isolated from epidemics and other disasters,” wrote Mehdi Khalaji, a Qom-trained Shia theologian and analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “If the first reports on the spread of the coronavirus prove to be correct, the status of Qom as the ideological capital of the Islamic Revolution helped make it the center of transmission of the pathogen to the rest of Iran and at least seven other countries.”

IRAN ANNOUNCES BIGGEST ONE-DAY JUMP OF CORONAVIRUS AS PRESIDENT EXCLUDES QUARANTINE

Since then, workers adapted to hazardous materials have misted up disinfectant and cleaned up the sanctuaries. Some mosques even distribute alcohol as a disinfectant to the poor despite Islam prohibiting its consumption.

By Monday evening, the Fatima Masumeh shrine and another in Mashhad had closed, only to see online videos supposed to show diehard devotees storming the shrines’ courtyard, demanding their opening. But by this point, the virus had spread, reaching the highest levels of the Iranian theocracy.

“THE SITUATION IS TERRIBLE HERE AND I HOPE GOD HELPS US”

Like the blood of a beating heart, Qom infections spread across Iran on cards shared later by the Ministry of Health. In Tehran, the virus began to pass through the government and the Shiite theocracy.

Among the first infected was Harirchi, the deputy health minister who tested positive just one day after minimizing the virus at a televised press conference.

It didn’t stop there.

The virus killed Opportunity Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi, described as a close confidant of Khamenei. Hadi Khosroshahi, former Iranian ambassador to the Vatican, and Ahmad Tuyserkani, adviser to the head of the Iranian judiciary, also died with several lawmakers and a member of the country’s expert assembly.

Among the sick was Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known as “Sister Mary,” the English-speaking spokesperson for the students who seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 during the hostage crisis. 444 days. The virus also infected senior vice president Eshaq Jahangiri and two other cabinet members, as well as members of the Revolutionary Guards and doctors.

Soon, even 80-year-old Khamenei was seen wearing disposable gloves during a tree-planting ceremony. President Hassan Rouhani, 71, was photographed during a teleconference with the nearest official a few meters (several feet) away.

The numbers have gone up. Iran’s death rate from the virus is now higher than in other hard-hit countries.

This could be due to the initial lack of test kits and facilities. It could also be due to what outside experts, Tehran lawmakers and other local leaders claimed from the start: Iran was hiding the real number of infections and deaths.

Authorities initially denied this, especially after the BBC’s Persian service said the deaths far exceeded those reported at the start of the crisis. But this denial seems to weaken over time.

“We discovered a little late that the coronavirus had entered Iran because we confused it with the flu,” said Reza Malekzadeh, deputy minister of health, later.

THE DEATH OF IRAN CORONAVIRUS IS HIGHER THAN 600, THE MIDDLE EAST COUNTRIES TIGHTEN CONTAINMENT MEASURES

A Qom man filmed rows of corpses in black bags and coffins awaiting burial for days in a lime-lined trench. He alleged that all had tested positive for the coronavirus, although officials later said the bodies had been detained pending the results of the tests.

“The situation is terrible here and I hope God helps us,” he said while crossing the morgue.

The authorities then arrested him.

PAST EXPERIENCES, NEW WORKS

Diseases have influenced Iranian history. Cholera epidemics plagued his Qajar dynasty, long indebted to the British and Russian powers. Chaos and debt paved the way for the Iranian constitutional revolution of 1906 and the creation of Parliament.

This cholera epidemic has seen Shiite religious leaders attack the West. Now Iranian leaders, such as the leader of his Revolutionary Guards and Khamenei himself, are falsifying the baseless conspiracy theory that the coronavirus is a biological weapon created by the United States, which the Chinese authorities have also echoed.

“Leadership psychology in Iran somehow has an almost self-destructive need to double down on a lie just to somehow present itself as competent,” said Afkhami.

This contrasts with the response to the El Tor cholera strain that caused a pandemic in the 1960s. Iran has produced millions of doses of vaccine and inoculated its population, controlling its spread. He even gave broad-spectrum antibiotics from the United States to pilgrims visiting Shiite shrines, Afkhami said.

“This rapid mobilization and rapid response have enabled the country to control the epidemic,” he said.

It was under the Shah of Iran, overthrown during the 1979 revolution. But even after that, Iran fought other epidemics, and its hospitals, doctors and nurses are known as among the best in the Middle East. expanded, with a network of clinics from villages to large cities.

However, the system seems to be stretching to the max, with online videos supposed to show that field hospitals are increasing. Meanwhile, the 80 million Iranian people, whose sense of high risk has been blunted by years of international isolation, throng in grocery stores and butcher shops, wary of everything in state media.

Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is looming on Friday, a holiday where millions of people travel. The government has repeatedly ordered all major travel restrictions. He did not explain why, but one could worry about the anger of his people or the slowdown of their anemic and penalized economy.

Online videos show Iranians ignoring government requests to stay at home and head instead to the coasts of the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf. Residents of hard-hit Rasht on the Iranian coast have threatened to attack foreign tourists.

“We hope that God willing we can contain the upward trend in the disease, not the disease itself, by March 26,” said Harirchi, the health official recovering from COVID-19. “But I say it very frankly: if the common people do not cooperate, the disease will continue to be there until the end of May or even in June, and will turn into a huge crisis.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

And the man who once called quarantine is a thing of the past: “I beg people to minimize their travel and contact and to isolate infected people completely from others.”